Nick Kyrgios is "pissed off" by Nadal and Tsitsipas' treatment of Novak Djokovic, says he wants to walk around AO wearing a Djokovic face mask

Nick Kyrgios has lashed out at his fellow players, including Rafael Nadal and Stefanos Tsitsipas, for not extending their support towards Novak Djokovic during the Serb's visa controversy in Melbourne.

Nadal recently stated that no player is bigger than the tournament when asked about the possibility of Djokovic missing the Australian Open. The Mallorcan also admitted he had grown "tired" of continuous discussions regarding the Serb's issue.

Tsitsipas, meanwhile, claimed that the World No. 1 was "playing by his own rules" and was making vaccinated players look like "fools."

During the latest episode of his podcast, Nick Kyrgios, who has been vocal in his support for Djokovic during the Serb's visa fiasco, gave his thoughts on Nadal and Tsitsipas' recent comments. The Aussie said Nadal and Tsitsipas' lack of sympathy towards the World No. 1 irked him.

"It pisses me, it actually pisses me off like how Tsitsipas and Nadal and stuff are all - obviously everyone's got their opinion and that's fine," Nick Kyrgios said. "Like I understand that Nadal, Tsitsipas all have to speak about it when asked. But I feel like you were only treating him like Novak Djokovic, not like a human."

THE JOKER(S) 🃏🇷🇸 @NBASerbians Kyrgios:"It pisses my of how Tsitsipas and Nadal... Kyrgios:"It pisses my of how Tsitsipas and Nadal... https://t.co/OoPzlgh1ww

Kyrgios has never really gotten along with the 20-time Major champion and has taken plenty of digs at him in the past. As such, the 26-year-old expressed his surprise that he was amongst the few players openly supporting the Serb in this instance.

"Imagine how he's feeling," Kyrgios added. "He probably just wants a little support now from other players. He's getting it from me, what the f***."

Kyrgios also laid bare his desire to see the Serb win the 2022 Australian Open. The Australian claimed he wanted to walk around Melbourne Park wearing a Djokovic face mask and an 'idemo' t-shirt, the outfit of choice among the Serb's fanbase.

"I honestly want him to f****** win the event. Would be f****** awesome bro," Nick Kyrgios said. "I want to walk around in f****** Melbourne Park with my idemo shirt, you already know that. I want to walk around with Novak's mask on my face."

Novak Djokovic's Australian Open participation hinges on Sunday court hearing

As things stand, the World No. 1 is in detention ahead of his next hearing, which has been scheduled for Sunday. Should he emerge victorious in court, he will likely head straight to Melbourne Park to take on fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round on Monday.

However, if the Serb loses the trial, he would be deported from Australia and could also be slapped with a three-year ban from the country.

Nick Kyrgios, meanwhile, will begin his 2022 Australian Open campaign against Liam Broady.

Edited by Arvind Sriram