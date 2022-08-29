"It was always a great challenge to play against them, to be able to find solutions against them" - Stan Wawrinka on his battles against Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic

Stan Wawrinka recently praised his contemporaries Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer, saying it was "always a great challenge" to play against them.

In an interview posted by "The Big Three" on Twitter, the three-time Grand Slam champion said he relished challenging himself against the three greats and finding solutions against them.

"We all know how great they are, since ever, so it was always a great challenge to able play against them, to be able to find solutions against them," Wawrinka said.

Despite the challenges, Wawrinka said he was "super happy" with what he has achieved in his career. The former World No. 3 beat Nadal to win the 2014 Australian Open and Djokovic to win the 2015 French Open and the 2016 US Open.

"I am super happy to what I have achieved so far, to be able to beat them in those big moments, In those finals of Grand slams," he said. "It is the biggest challenge one can have as an athelete, as a person that you can have in the centre court."

The Swiss then went on to talk about the US Open, which he said was one of his favorite tournaments. He also revealed that he intends to play for a few more years before hanging up his racket.

“Its been amazing 12-15 years on tour," Wawrinka said. "I still want to play few more years and I am happy to back here, Its one of my favourite cities, its one of my favorite tournament."

Stan Wawrinka's chances at the US Open

Stan Wawrinka expressed how much he enjoys New York and playing at flushing meadows. The three-time Grand Slam champion is all set to compete at the highest level and has a tough draw at the US Open this year.

The 37-year-old will face lucky-loser Corentin Moutet in his first-round match on Monday. In his second-round match, he could meet the 21st seed Botic Van de Zandschulp, who he hasn't played before.

He could end up facing 10th seed American Taylor Fritz in the third round. If he gets past Fritz, then fifth seed Casper Ruud will face the Swiss in their fourth-round encounter.

His quarterfinal clash could be a rematch of a blockbuster clash at Roland Garros in 2019. If Stefanos Tsitsipas and Wawrinka win all his matches, the Greek will have the chance to get back at the Swiss for his loss at the French Open three years ago.

Stan Wawrinka will then potentially face Daniil Medvedev in the semifinal and Rafael Nadal in the final, should he be able to reach the final of a Major once again. The Swiss is yet to win a match at a Major event this year.

