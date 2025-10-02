"It was brave" - Coco Gauff stands in support of Napheesa Collier after she brutally calls out WNBA top brass Cathy Engelbert for 'worst leadership'

The World No. 3, Coco Gauff, has expressed her support for WNBA star Napheesa Collier, who highlighted leadership issues in the league involving commissioner Cathy Engelbert. Gauff is in action at the 2025 China Open.The American, with ten singles and ten doubles titles, has reached the semifinal round at the China Open after defeating Eva Lys in the quarterfinal, Belinda Bencic in the Round of 16, and other players. She had clinched last year's China Open title after defeating Karolina Muchova in the final round.During her press conference in Beijing, China, Gauff shared her support for the Women's National Basketball Association's five-time All-Star, Minnesota Lynx's Napheesa Collier. Furthermore, she added that speaking against leadership issues was a courageous step taken by the WNBA All-Star Game MVP of 2025.&quot;I know that they've been doing a lot behind the scenes, the WNBA girls, specifically her. I met her or saw her at Unrivaled. I didn't talk to her anything about that. I know they both have been working behind the scenes. I know a lot of the players in the league have found some real issues with it. I think for me it was a pretty brave statement,&quot; Gauff said, via ASAP Sports.She continued:&quot;I think really why she did that is because she wasn't being heard behind the scenes. Unfortunately sometimes people don't like bad look on them. Sometimes you have to make that move.&quot;Along with her statement involving WNBA's commissioner, Cathy Engelbert, Collier added, via ESPN:&quot;Our leadership's answer to being held accountable is to suppress everyone's voices by handing out fines. I'm concerned about the future of our sport. We have the best players in the world. We have the best fans in the world, but right now we have the worst leadership in the world.&quot;Coco Gauff also competed in the US Open, concluding her journey with a Round of 16 loss to Japanese star Naomi Osaka.Coco Gauff has been through highs and lows in 2025 seasonAmerican star Coco Gauff commenced her season with the United Cup, winning the tournament with Team USA. She clinched her 2025 French Open title after defeating World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka.At the Australian Open and Boss Open, Gauff reached the quarterfinal round and lost in the 2025 Italian Open final to Jasmine Paolini.Gauff was defeated in her opening rounds at both the Dubai Championships and Qatar Open. At the Wimbledon Championships, she lost in the first round to Dayana Yastremska.