"It all depends on his motivation" - Boris Becker believes Novak Djokovic can win more Grand Slam titles despite Wimbledon loss

Tennis legend Boris Becker believes that Novak Djokovic can win more Grand Slam titles despite the Serb's defeat in the 2023 Wimbledon final.

Carlos Alcaraz's stunning victory over Djokovic on Sunday ended the Serb's quest for a fifth consecutive title at the tournament. Their five-set epic has been hailed as one of the greatest matches in the history of Wimbledon.

The Spaniard staged a remarkable comeback after losing the first set and eventually won the match with his incredible skill and determination. The final scoreline read 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4.

Following the match, six-time Grand Slam champion Boris Becker held an Instagram Q&A session in which a user asked him if he believes Novak Djokovic can win more Grand Slam titles.

Becker responded in the affirmative, saying that while it all depends on the Belgrade native's motivation over the summer, he is indeed physically fit to win more Majors.

"Today Nole was the favourite but lost?! Yes I do, it all depends on his motivation over the summer but physically Nole has more Majors in him," Becker wrote.

Boris Becker's Instagram story.

"I think it's good for the sport" - Novak Djokovic on his rivalry with Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic pictured with their Wimbledon trophies.

During a press conference after the final, Novak Djokovic was asked about the possibility of a major rivalry with Carlos Alcaraz. He acknowledged that their rivalry is good for the sport and expressed hope that they will meet again in the upcoming US Open.

"I would hope so, for my sake (smiling). He's going to be on the tour for quite some time. I don't know how long I'll be around," he said. "Yeah, I mean, let's see. It's been only three matches that we played against each other. Three really close matches. Two already this year in later stages of Grand Slams. Yeah, I hope we get to play in US Open."

"Why not? I think it's good for the sport, 1 and 2 in the world facing each other in almost a five-hours, five-set thriller. Couldn't be better for our sport in general, so why not?" he added.

The former World No.1 went on to say that he has never played someone like Alcaraz before and that the Spaniard is a "complete player" with a potentially long and successful career ahead of him.

"I haven't played a player like him ever, to be honest," he said. "Roger and Rafa have their own obviously strengths and weaknesses. Carlos is very complete player. Amazing adapting capabilities that I think are a key for longevity and for successful career on all surfaces."

