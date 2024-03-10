Holger Rune recently reacted to winning the Golden Racquet Award for Best Supporting Actor for his part in the ATP parody skit.

The ATP Tour social media released a video titled The Tour: A Reality Show, a spoof in which many tennis players assumed fictional characters that portrayed tennis as a scripted sport. Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Carlos Alcaraz, Frances Tiafoe, Taylor Fritz, Andrey Rublev and Holger Rune were featured in the skit.

Rune played the role of Lio Riley and impressed fans with his acting chops. For this reason, the Dane was recently awarded Best Supporting Actor by the ATP Tour in a video posted on X. The Dane jokingly thanked fans for 'voting' for him and stated that he tried his best.

"Wow, thank you so much. Thank you, fans. First of all, I have to thank all the amazing fans for giving me this beautiful trophy and voting me. It feels amazing, I did my best. I tried to do it in the best possible way and great reward. Thank you guys," Rune said while accepting the award.

Rune also took to X to repost the video and thanked everyone for voting for him.

"Thanks to everyone voting for me and now match time," Rune wrote.

Holger Rune reunites with Patrick Mouratoglou

Holger Rune with Patrick Mouratoglou and the team at the Paris Masters

Holger Rune recently announced that he has reunited with his former coach Patrick Mouratoglou. Under Mouratoglou's mentorship, the Dane won his first ATP Masters title in Pairs and also entered the top 10 in ATP rankings for the first time. They discontinued their partnership after Rune suffered a first-round exit at the US Open.

Rune announced his reunion with his ex-coach on his X account. He mentioned that he was looking forward to 'new victories together'.

"Hello @pmouratoglou looking forward to new victories together with you and the team," Rune announced on Feburary 21.

The Dane followed the announcement with a detailed post explaining why he decided to reunite with his former coach.

"Sometimes you must try a variety of things to find out what works for you and what does not. In the recent months I have learned a lot about what’s important for me. With Patrick I did some of my greatest triumphs and I believe he can help me achieving my goals," Rune wrote.

