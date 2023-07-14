"It feels natural, there's no shame" - Stefanos Tsitsipas hits back at criticism of his 'extremely public' relationship with Paula Badosa

Stefanos Tsitsipas recently issued a resounding response to criticism regarding his relationship with Paula Badosa.

The rumours of a blooming romance between the two players began during the 2023 French Open when Badosa was spotted in the audience during one of Tsitsipas' matches.

Since having recently confirmed that they are in a relationship, the duo have publicly and constantly expressed their affection for each other on social media. Among other things, they have shared loving messages, updated their Spotify profiles with selfies as a couple, and created a joint Instagram account named 'Tsitsidosa'.

Stefanos Tsitsipas recently held a Q&A session on his second Instagram account, where he was asked why he and Paula Badosa are "extremely public" with their relationship.

The Greek responded that, while he hasn't been particularly vocal about such matters in the past, he believes it is natural and has no shame, comparing it to sharing moments with his family.

"The truth is that, I haven't really been too vocal about stuff like this or exposing myself I guess too much, but when you know, you don't really care. You know, it feels right, it feels natural. There's no shame. So it's just like family. It's just as if you are sharing moments with your family. It's absolutely the same," Tsitsipas said.

Stefanos Tsitsipas via Instagram stories.

The 24-year-old also gave his verdict on his interest in politics when a user inquired about it. He stated that he would never involve himself in politics as he believes it creates division instead of unity.

"I have never been interested in politics, but some people are interested in politics. I feel like sometimes those type of things separate people instead of bringing them together," Tsitsipas said.

"What I do like in my life is when I see people unite others and bring them together and create a union type of connection so I don't see myself getting into it ever in my life unfortunately, or fortunately, I don't know," he added.

Stefanos Tsitsipas via Instagram stories.

How have Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa fared in the Wimbledon Championships 2023?

Day Five: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023

Stefanos Tsitsipas made a strong start to the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, defeating the likes of Dominic Thiem, Andy Murray, and Laslo Djere to advance to the fourth round. Here, he faced American Christopher Eubanks and eventually lost 3-6, 7-6(7-4), 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Paula Badosa, on the other hand, faced a frustrating campaign at SW19, as she was forced to retire from her second-round match against Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk due to injury while trailing 2-6, 0-1.

The Spaniard also had plans to compete in the mixed-doubles category alongside her partner Tsitsipas, but unfortunately, the couple had to withdraw, leaving their fans in agony.