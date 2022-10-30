"It could be the first time" - Paris Masters' director Cedric Pioline upbeat on Rafael Nadal's title chances

Paris Masters director Cedric Pioline gave his thoughts on Rafael Nadal's chances of winning the tournament this year.

Following his defeat to Frances Tiafoe in the fourth round of the US Open, Nadal has not competed in any singles matches. He has been dealing with an abdominal injury since Wimbledon and also became a father for the first time in the meantime.

The Spaniard is slated to return to action at the Paris Masters, which will be held from October 30 to November 6. He was also spotted hitting the practice courts in Paris.

Tournament director Cedric Pioline, a former tennis pro, recently attended a pre-tournament press conference where he was asked about Nadal's chances of winning the year's last Masters tournament. The Frenchman asserted that despite the former World No. 1's current difficulties, he has a good chance of winning his maiden title.

"As for Rafa, we know that it's always a difficult period of the season for him. He's often in difficulty. We have seen it in the US Open. It was in the round of 16 that he actually lost, if I'm not mistaken. He's trying to be top one. He's never hoisted the trophy here. Maybe it could be a first time for him. Why not?" Pioline said.

He continued by saying that the 36-year-old, who regularly astounds everyone with his accomplishments, might muster up a lot of energy at the very last second to claim the title.

"We're accustomed to being surprised by his achievements. Like Roland Garros, we would think that he will not win, and he finds a great energy at the last moment," he stated.

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic could lock horns in Paris Masters SF

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal last faced each other at the 2022 French Open.

Rafael Nadal, who will compete at the Paris Masters for the first time since the Laver Cup, faces a difficult road in the season's final ATP Masters 1000 event after the draw was released on Friday. The Spaniard is in the same half of the draw as six-time champion Novak Djokovic, meaning they could face each other before the title clash.

After receiving a bye in the first round, second seed Nadal will begin his campaign in Paris with a matchup against either Tommy Paul or compatriot Roberto Bautista-Agut in the second round.

After that, he'll play either Pablo Carreno Busta or Canadian Denis Shapovalov in the third round before possibly facing Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals. If the World No. 2 manages to overcome the Greek, he could lock horns with his arch-rival Djokovic.

The Serbian got a bye in the first round as well, so he will play either Maxime Cressy or Diego Schwartzman in the second round. He will likely face either Jannik Sinner or Karen Khachanov in the third round and if he is to advance to the semifinals, he will need to get past either Marin Cilic or Casper Ruud in the quarterfinals.

