"It was frustrating" - Novak Djokovic reveals what irked him during epic battle against Sebastian Korda in Adelaide final

Novak Djokovic turned on 'zen mode' to mount yet another famous comeback, saving a match point to beat Sebastian Korda 6-7(8), 7-6(3), 6-4 in the final of the Adelaide International 1 on Sunday (January 8). However, there was something that frustrated the experienced Serb during the match.

After his win, Djokovic said that it was difficult for him to play under the shining sun, particularly with the light hitting a specific direction on the court, making it uncomfortable to deal with. As the match, which started shortly after 6 pm local time, continued later into the evening, the Serb looked more and more in command.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion recognised that he was not the only one forced to deal with the issue throughout the tournament, but it still caused him frustration. He said in his post-match press conference:

"This time between 6 and almost 8, I mean, I don't want to sound like I'm complaining because it's same for everyone, of course for me and my opponent, but it was just so difficult to play with this angle of the light coming in."

Nevertheless, he was satisfied to overcome the inconvenience and go on to win his 92nd tour level singles title, saying:

"But again, it happens every year. I guess you have to accept it. It was frustrating for me on the court, but I managed to overcome which is the most important thing."

The 35-year-old went on to call the sunny conditions the worst thing about his otherwise great experience in Adelaide this week:

"That was the worst thing that I experienced this week, to be honest. It's the only one. Everything else was great," Djokovic admitted.

With the win, Djokovic improves to 5-0 on the season.

Novak Djokovic reflects on special overall experience in Adelaide, reminisces memorable 2007 campaign

Novak Djokovic made a winning return to Australia.

Novak Djokovic's experience with the overhead conditions in Adelaide was not enough to spoil his overall experience in the last week in the Australian city.

The Serb thanked tournament officials and organisers for making him feel welcome during his first week in Australia since his visa controversy in January last year.

"Tournament director, organisation of the tournament, really kind to me and my team," the Serb said. "We felt great. We stayed at the really wonderful place in nature. The whole journey here to Adelaide and experience was amazing."

Djokovic's time in Adelaide over the past week also reminded him of his victorious campaign at the 2007 Adelaide International.

It's a tournament that holds a special place in his memory and one that kickstarted the start of his success in Australia, arguably the country where he has tasted the most success:

"Brought me back to 2007 as well. It was the last time I played here that I won. It was one of the first tournaments, professional tournaments, in my career, the first one on Australian soil," the nine-time Australian Open winner said.

He added:

"I've had a lot of friends that I've actually seen tonight. My former coach that was coaching me when I won the tournament was here tonight. That was special."

With his win against Korda on Sunday, Djokovic equalled great rival Rafael Nadal (92) in fourth place for most men's singles titles in the Open Era. The World No. 5 will receive a top-4 seeding at the Australian Open, which starts on January 16, as he bids to win a record-extending tenth title at Melbourne Park.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes