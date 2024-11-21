"It was all I had" - Coco Gauff dons Andre Agassi-style shorts as she plays tennis with singer Faye Webster in surprise session

Coco Gauff was recently seen in a surprise session with American singer and songwriter Faye Webster while wearing Andre Agassi-like shorts. The 20-year-old recently concluded her season with an impressive win at the WTA Finals in Riyadh.

Gauff recently visited California to attend a concert at the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival with her friends and has shared a glimpse of her time there on social media. Besides attending the concert, she was also seen playing tennis with Webster and some of her friends.

She took to her Instagram story and shared a glimpse of herself playing an unplanned doubles game with her friends, but what captured the attention was the Andre Agasse-style shorts she was wearing while playing the game. She wrote:

Trending

"Ntm on my jorts🤣 it was all I had lolll, wasn't planning on hitting."

Coco Gauff’s Instagram story

Ahead of this, Coco Gauff delivered a terrific performance at the WTA Finals and won the tournament against Qinwen Zheng 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(2). She trounced top-notch players like Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek and Jessica Pegula to advance to the final.

Coco Gauff's coach, Brad Gilbert, opened up about the American's similarity with Andre Agassi

Coco Gauff's coach, Brad Gilbert, was also the ex-coach of Andre Agassi for eight years, from 1994 to 2002. He sat in a conversation with Vogue in March 2024, and opened up about a trait of Agassi that Gauff has. He revealed that she always wants to be a perfectionist, just like the eight-time Grand Slam winner.

Gilbert said that he personally did not like this trait, as it only makes the players miserable.

"Coco definitely shares a big-time trait with Andre Agassi in that she’s a perfectionist. Crazy perfectionist. That’s probably the thing from early on I noticed instantly. And I told her, ‘The pursuit of perfection doesn’t exist. It makes you miserable, chasing it. And you’re never satisfied with being good,’" said Gilbert.

He added:

"She’s just always gotta be better. Andre was the same. And it’s like, ‘You only gotta be better than the lady on the other side of the net.’ That’s it. This whole being-better-than-you-need-to-be costs you a lot of matches."

Apart from the WTA finals, Coco Gauff also delivered stellar performances in other tournaments, such as the Wuhan Open, where she reached the semifinals but fell short of qualifying for the final after being bested by Aryna Sabalenka.

The 20-year-old also won the China Open title after beating Karolina Muchova 6-1, 6-3.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi