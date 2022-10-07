“It was incredible to see me crying that morning while having breakfast” – Stefanos Tsitsipas reminisces about how deeply Roger Federer's retirement affected him

Stefanos Tsitsipas, who is currently competing at the Astana Open, spoke about Roger Federer’s retirement, which he witnessed first-hand at the Laver Cup a couple of weeks ago.

In his press conference in the Kazakh capital, Stefanos Tsitsipas relived the final moments of Roger Federer’s esteemed career. The Greek admitted to being in tears throughout the night after the Swiss maestro’s farewell event, adding that the following morning was just as difficult.

“I spent that whole night crying, this is true. What surprised me the most was the emotion I felt the next morning. You think that downloading at night would be enough, but it was incredible to see me crying that morning while having breakfast,” he remembered.

The 24-year-old revealed that he became nostalgic about the special moments he spent with Federer and was honored to be alongside the 20-time Grand Slam champion during his farewell tournament. He also voiced his wish to have a retirement similar to that of Roger Federer.

“All the beautiful moments that we spent together began to happen to me, that is the most beautiful thing that I take away after sharing with him a moment as special as his retirement. I hope one day I can have a retirement like this,” he said.

“From time to time I sleep with that racket” – Stefanos Tsitsipas ends speculation about the special keepsake from Roger Federer

Roger Federer gifted Stefanos Tsitsipas one of his final rackets

Stefanos Tsitsipas was ecstatic to have been alongside Roger Federer while the latter retired. The Greek has now revealed the story behind the racket he was seen with days after the Swiss’ send-off.

Tsitsipas posted a picture of himself asleep next to a racket signed by Roger Federer while in London during the Laver Cup. At the Astana Open, the former World No. 3 said that the special piece was one of Federer’s last rackets which he had politely asked for.

“‘Roger, it would mean the world to me if I could have one of your rackets. I have been following you around the circuit since I was 3 years old, nothing would make me more excited than to have one of your last rackets to frame it and put it in my house, sharing that moment with you would be extremely special for me. I hope you don't mind giving me that piece of your identity.’ Luckily for me, Roger agreed,” he said narrating the incident.

The 2021 French Open finalist further revealed that the Swiss maestro was his idol throughout his childhood and that he would have regretted not asking for the priceless present.

“He was my idol throughout my growth stage, throughout my childhood, not taking something from that last meeting would have been a mistake, something I would have regretted all my life. He has always been very kind to me, from time to time I sleep with that racket,” he noted.

