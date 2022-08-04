"It was not just good for me, but also helped other people; with the situation in the world, when if not now?" - Daria Kasatkina after coming out as gay

Daria Kasatkina, in a recent interaction with the blogger Vitya Kravchenko, came out as gay — joining compatriot and footballer Nadya Karpova as one of the few openly gay Russian athletes.

Shortly after that interview, Kasatkina took to social media to share a photograph with girlfriend Natalia Zabiiako — an Estonian-born Winter Olympics silver medalist figure skater who has represented Russia since 2014.

Now, in her first major interview — with Courtney Nguyen — since coming out, Kasatkina discussed the positive reaction and support that she has received from both fellow players on the WTA Tour as well as fans on social media.

Speaking to Nguyen for WTA Insider, Kasatkina said she received a positive response even from her own country, adding that she felt great about her decision.

"I don't know how the social media filter works, but I've just heard very good things," Daria Kasatkina told Nguyen. "Not just from the west but also people from my country.

"I'm really happy about it," she continued. "As I saw, it was not just a good thing for me, also it helped other people. That's great and I feel great. I feel happy about it and about myself and that's most important."

Kasatkina at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic.

Elaborating, Kasatkina said she felt the need to act and felt "adult and mature." She added that the global situation pushed her to come out of the closet even more.

"Yeah, I feel more free and happy," Kasatkina said. "I think I made the right step. With the situation in the world, all this stuff that is tough, when if not now? Let's put everything into the same pool."

"This is the point when I have to realize that I am an adult and mature enough," she added. "I'm not 18 anymore. I cannot rely that I am young and I will have time. No, I'm 25, I have to act now. I have to show everything I've got in these years. I think this is already the time to give more than take."

Daria Kasatkina gears up for second half of season

Daria Kasatkina recently beat Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina.

Daria Kasatikina, who recently beat Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina at the Silicon Valley Classic, also spoke about her plans for the remainder season — saying that she had her eyes on making the WTA Finals.

The Russian said tennis was all about "mental strength," adding that only the strongest players won at the end of the season.

"It was very intense the first part of the season and it's going to be even more intense the second part," Daria Kasatkina said. "This is the point that decides who's the best, who deserves to go to the Final Eight. Who will pass this challenge will win this golden ticket to go there."

"Tennis is about mental strength," she continued. "At the end of the year, at the end of the swings, this is where the strongest one wins. This is what tennis is about, so you have to squeeze it out. You have to work hard and ask a lot of yourself without killing yourself."

