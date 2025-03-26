"It was like Real Madrid calling you": Novak Djokovic's ex-coach Goran Ivanisevic recalls getting offer from Serb

Goran Ivanisevic has recounted the first time he was called upon by Novak Djokovic to offer his services as a coach in 2019. The Serb hiring the 2001 Wimbledon champion was akin to a dream come true, going by the latter's account as he compared it to getting a call from the 15-time Champions League titlists Real Madrid.

Ivanisevic is arguably one of the greatest male tennis players of all time. Renowned for his big serve, the left-handed Croat picked up 22 singles titles and reached a career-high ranking of 2nd in the world in 1994. The biggest triumph of his career came at 2001 Wimbledon, which he won as a wildcard. He retired from the sport in 2004 at the age of 32.

A few years after hanging up his racket, Ivanisevic would use his knowledge to coach top ATP pros, including Tomas Berdych, Marin Cilic, and Milos Raonic in the 2010s. Novak Djokovic eventually roped in the former World number 2 as his coach in June 2019. The duo enjoyed one of the most successful coach-ward partnerships in recent tennis history, winning nine Major titles together.

Unfortunately, Djokovic and Ivanisevic parted ways last March after the 24-time Major winner went through a slump in form. The 53-year-old Croat, however, has only had good things to say for the Serb since their split. In a recent interview with Arena Sport, he divulged a few details about the time the former World No. 1 called him, asking for his services.

"When he called me, it was like Real Madrid was calling you and asking if you wanted to come," Novak Djokovic's former coach Goran Ivanisevic was quoted as saying by Talking Tennis. "I mean, I'm already in Madrid. I haven't even packed my bags. I'll call home, I'm in Madrid. He's an institution and the very fact that he called me means a lot to me."

Goran Ivanisevic says coaching Novak Djokovic was both 'turbulent' and 'incredible'

The Serb reacts during Miami Open 2025 4R | Image Source: Getty

During the interaction with Talking Tennis, Goran Ivanisevic further claimed that while having Novak Djokovic as his mentee was "the icing on the cake" as far as his coaching career was concerned, it wasn't always that easy handling the Serb.

"...It was a turbulent five years, it was interesting, it was incredible," Goran Ivanisevic said.

The 24-time Major winner, meanwhile, went on to win the 2024 Paris Olympics without a coach last August. The 37-year-old then hired Andy Murray as his coach for the 2025 ATP Tour season but hasn't won a title so far with the Brit by his side. The World number 5 will be eager to change that at the Miami Open. He hasn't dropped a set at the Masters event en route to the quarterfinals, where he will face the USA's Sebastian Korda.

