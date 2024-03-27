Novak Djokovic's split with ex-coach Goran Ivanisevic tied to big argument at Indian Wells between duo - Reports

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic recently parted ways with his former coach Goran Ivanisevic. Reports suggest that the split stemmed from a big argument between the two during the 2024 Indian Wells.

Djokovic and Ivanisevic formed one of the most successful partnerships in tennis, winning an impressive 12 Grand Slam titles together, among other achievements. The Croat initially joined the Serb's team in 2018, assisting Maria Vajda, but later became his official coach in 2022.

Their split comes following Djokovic's disappointing start to the 2024 season. His hopes for a Golden Slam were shattered after he lost to Jannik Sinner in the semifinals of the Australian Open. Further disappointment followed as 20-year-old Luca Nardi cut the 24-time Major champion's run short in the third round of Indian Wells.

Novak Djokovic shared the news of his separation with Goran Ivanisevic on March 27 through his Instagram account. He reflected on the good times spent with Ivanisevic and expressed gratitude for everything the 52-year-old had done for him.

"Goran and I decided to stop working together a few days ago. Our on court chemistry had its ups and downs, but our friendship was always rock solid.......Šefinjo, thanks for everything my friend. Love you," he wrote.

Following the announcement, tennis analyst Craig Shapiro took to X (formerly Twitter) to report that sources had informed him the reason behind the split was a "big argument" regarding Djokovic's efforts in practice sessions during Indian Wells.

"Been told that everything officially fell apart after a big argument over Novak’s effort in practice in Indian Wells," Shapiro wrote.

Expand Tweet

Shapiro had reported a week ago that the 36-year-old was "unhappy" with his team. He also mentioned that Djokovic was uncertain about participating in Wimbledon and was prioritizing the Paris Olympics in July instead.

"Speaking of Novak, Just learned from inside sources that Novak is “unhappy with his team” and is going to be making some changes. Will focus on the clay, is unsure about playing Wimbledon as he is hyper focused on winning Olympic Gold in Roland Garros," Shapiro wrote.

Expand Tweet

Novak Djokovic will next compete in Monte-Carlo Masters

Novak Djokovic pictured at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open

Novak Djokovic is all set to kick off his clay season at the Monte-Carlo Masters, which will take place from April 6 to 14. He will enter the tournament on the heels of his Miami Masters withdrawal.

Djokovic has already begun preparing on the red dirt and has his sights set on an elusive feat in Monte-Carlo: 'The Triple Career Golden Masters', which entails winning each of the nine Masters 1000 tournaments thrice.

The Serb has won the Monte-Carlo Masters twice, in 2013 and 2015. He defeated his arch-rival Rafael Nadal to lift the trophy for the first time and triumphed over Tomas Berdych two years later to secure the title again.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis