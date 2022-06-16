"Another Nadal coming along, it makes tennis seem so small" - Andy Roddick reacts to reports of Rafael Nadal and Maria Perello expecting their first child

Apart from a few unfortunate injuries and surgeries, 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal has had a sensational six months to start the season. He has won the first 20 matches of the year to earn four titles, including the Australian Open and Roland Garros.

On top of all his professional achievements, Wednesday saw multiple reports suggesting that the Spaniard and his wife Maria Francisca Perello are going to become parents for the first time.

Speaking on a programme on the Tennis Channel, former World No. 1 Andy Roddick congratulated Nadal's entire family. The American said that such an event is significantly more important than tennis.

"Tennis is a big part of life. But I remember the first time that we found out we were pregnant. It makes tennis seem so small. So congrats to Rafa, Maria, and the rest of their extended family. We all know how close that family is," Roddick said.

According to reports, Nadal will reveal his decision on whether he will participate in this year's WImbledon or not, on Friday. Having won his record-extending 14th French Open title earlier in June, Nadal made public that he will undergo treatment to cure his foot before Wimbledon.

The Spaniard was seen using crutches after the first session of his treatment, but he also started practicing behind closed doors soon after.

Speaking about Rafael Nadal's foot condition and whether he will play in London later this month, Roddick praised his game on grass and stated that he would like to see the 36-year-old compete at SW19.

"Two good things, it looks like Rafa is on track after the procedure he had done on his foot last week. And obviously, more important than any tennis tournament, another Nadal coming along. We want to see him play at Wimbledon. We forget how much his game actually translates pretty well to the grass. He has won it twice. There's a lot of us who wish we could win it once. Obviously, he's a genius regardless of the surface," said Roddick.

"I want to see Rafael Nadal play for a few more years" - Paul Annacone

Rafael Nadal has won the Wimbledon Championships in 2008 and 2010.

On a Tennis Channel discussion, former tennis player from America Paul Annacone expressed his concern for Rafael Nadal, given his age and the recurring foot issues.

"It's going to be really interesting to see what happens and how things develop with the foot. It's such an unknown thing. We keep scratching our heads. He talked about what he had to do to play Roland Garros with the injections, basically to deaden the nerve. He said he wasn't going to do that to play Wimbledon," Annacone said.

It's nice to know that you're halfway through the Grand Slam and that's still realistic. But at what point do you really try to figure out where your longevity and your priorities are. I, for one, want to see him play at Wimbledon but more importantly, I, for one, want to see him play for a few more years," Annacone added.

