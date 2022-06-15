"What a year Rafael Nadal is having, makes sense now why he keeps hinting at retirement" - Tennis fans react to news of the Spaniard and his wife Maria expecting their first child

Rafael Nadal has more reasons to celebrate, this time off the tennis court and in his personal life. Nadal and his wife Maria Perello are expecting their first child in a few months and fans of the Spanish tennis legend flooded social media with their reactions to the wonderful news.

A few news outlets reported on Wednesday that the couple will soon be parents after Spanish magazine ¡HOLA! first mentioned the development. Later, a video emerged from the Spaniard's practice session on Wednesday, where he seemed to confirm the news himself.

Nadal_France 2️⃣2️⃣ 🏆 @Nadal_Fr 🤰 Grâce à des images captées aujourd’hui à la sortie de son entraînement par les caméras du journal Ultima Hora, Rafa a confirmé lui même l’information comme quoi sa femme et lui allaient devenir parents dans les mois à venir. Félicitations à eux ! Grâce à des images captées aujourd’hui à la sortie de son entraînement par les caméras du journal Ultima Hora, Rafa a confirmé lui même l’information comme quoi sa femme et lui allaient devenir parents dans les mois à venir. Félicitations à eux ! ❤️🤰 https://t.co/vrBQNWqH6Y

Tennis fans, who recently celebrated his 14th French Open and 22nd Grand Slam title, were overjoyed after hearing the great news.

"What if Rafa has twins... the federer-nadal rivalry continues!" one fan jokingly wrote on Twitter.

eve:) @rafas80ftyacht what if Rafa has twins... the federer-nadal rivalry continues! what if Rafa has twins... the federer-nadal rivalry continues!

"What a year Rafael Nadal is having!! Makes sense now why he keeps hinting at retirement!!! Congrats Rafael Nadal," said another tweet.

Trpltz @Trpltz2022



2. Makes sense now why he keeps hinting at retirement!!!



3. Congrats 🤰🏻



#Wimbledon #GOAT @Wimbledon twitter.com/Olly_2022/stat… Olly 🎾🇬🇧 @Olly_2022 🥰 Rafa confirmed that he will become a father, after his practice today. Some fans posed for photos, and congratulated him Rafa confirmed that he will become a father, after his practice today. Some fans posed for photos, and congratulated him 🍼👶🥰 https://t.co/x3F3QGtyzL 1. What a year Rafael Nadal is having!!2. Makes sense now why he keeps hinting at retirement!!!3. Congrats @RafaelNadal 🤰🏻 1. What a year Rafael Nadal is having!!2. Makes sense now why he keeps hinting at retirement!!!3. Congrats @RafaelNadal ! 👶🤰🏻🍼#Wimbledon #GOAT @Wimbledon twitter.com/Olly_2022/stat…

rafael_nadal_by_hippo @rnbyhippo21 I posted this picture on my Instagram page on Monday. Coincidence ? I don’t think so I posted this picture on my Instagram page on Monday. Coincidence ? I don’t think so 😂 https://t.co/7GM3Nh9j8b

"Rafa Nadal and Mery Perelló are expecting their first child. Congratulations to the couple! I imagine the little one making his debut at Roland Garros and his father still winning finals (translated)," another fan expressed.

Antonio Budiño @budino_antonio



a través de Rafa Nadal y Mery Perelló esperan su primer hijo. ¡Enhorabuena a la pareja! Me imagino al peque debutando en Roland Garros y su padre aún ganando finales. as.com/tikitakas/rafa… a través de @diarioas Rafa Nadal y Mery Perelló esperan su primer hijo. ¡Enhorabuena a la pareja! Me imagino al peque debutando en Roland Garros y su padre aún ganando finales.🏆 as.com/tikitakas/rafa… a través de @diarioas

Jae Green @MadamJanielle I only wished I heard the news from him and not the tabloids but anyway I’m so excited!! Congratulations . Let me know when I can submit my nanny application Woke up to great news that Rafa is going to be a father!! 🥹🥹I only wished I heard the news from him and not the tabloids but anyway I’m so excited!! Congratulations @RafaelNadal . Let me know when I can submit my nanny application Woke up to great news that Rafa is going to be a father!! 🥹🥹😍😍❤️❤️ I only wished I heard the news from him and not the tabloids but anyway I’m so excited!! Congratulations @RafaelNadal 😘😘. Let me know when I can submit my nanny application 😄💕💕

Soso Madridista ♡ ⓮ @sosmadrid1 I’m very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very happy for you @RafaelNadal I’m very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very happy for you @RafaelNadal 🥺❤️

The Spaniard has scaled the heights of tennis and achieved accomplishments that no other player in history has achieved. However, one fan expressed that becoming a father will be the biggest moment of his life. Nadal and Perello dated for 14 years before tying the knot in October 2019.

The Mallorcan is having a year to remember, having won the Australian Open and French Open. However, his chronic foot injury has continued to trouble Nadal, casting uncertainty around his future.

He has already expressed that he does not have many years of tennis left in him. Some of his fans further speculated around his retirement in the wake of the recent personal news.

Nadal himself has on numerous occasions referenced having children only after his playing career is over and this lends credence to rumors of retirement.

Megooeldzzz @megooeldzzz #RafaelNadal𓃵 @WeAreTennis Felicidades Mery y Rafa! I sense now, more than ever, Rafa will place Playing Tennis in the back burner of his priorities in Life. Sweet/Sour news. #RAFA @WeAreTennis Felicidades Mery y Rafa! I sense now, more than ever, Rafa will place Playing Tennis in the back burner of his priorities in Life. Sweet/Sour news. #RAFA #RafaelNadal𓃵

Helen Ivanic 🇦🇺🇭🇷 @helen_ivanic

- Wins Calendar Slam

- Wins ATP Nitto Finals & YE No 1

- Becomes a dad (congrats, btw)

- and then retires.

Well it’s wishful thinking, but it could happen. Go @RafaelNadal @WeAreTennis Imagine:- Wins Calendar Slam- Wins ATP Nitto Finals & YE No 1- Becomes a dad (congrats, btw)- and then retires.Well it’s wishful thinking, but it could happen. Go @WeAreTennis Imagine:- Wins Calendar Slam- Wins ATP Nitto Finals & YE No 1- Becomes a dad (congrats, btw)- and then retires. Well it’s wishful thinking, but it could happen. Go 🇪🇸 @RafaelNadal 😁

Marian Mallon @MarianMallon @helen_ivanic @WeAreTennis @RafaelNadal Rafa will retire when the time is right for him. Congratulations to both Rafa and his wife. @helen_ivanic @WeAreTennis @RafaelNadal Rafa will retire when the time is right for him. Congratulations to both Rafa and his wife. ❤

"Now that he kinda confirmed (even if not exactly cause he wanted to), can we not go “noo this means he will retire." He gave us quite a lot of years of his life and several percentage points of his body’s integrity, please, just be happy for him," a fan tweeted.

F r a n 🇪🇸 (RG22 champion era 🏆) @_rafalewis ”, he gave us quite a lot of years of his life and several percentage points of his body’s integrity, please, just be happy for him. Now that he kinda confirmed (even if not exactly cause he wanted to), can we not go “noo this means he will retire”, he gave us quite a lot of years of his life and several percentage points of his body’s integrity, please, just be happy for him. Now that he kinda confirmed (even if not exactly cause he wanted to), can we not go “noo this means he will retire 😭”, he gave us quite a lot of years of his life and several percentage points of his body’s integrity, please, just be happy for him. ❤️

Rafael Nadal trains on grass in Mallorca with Wimbledon in sight

Rafael Nadal at the Championships - Wimbledon 2019

The Spaniard concluded another day of training on grass in his hometown of Mallorca. In the video where he was seen with fans congratulating him on the news of him becoming a father, he can be seen outside a grass court at the end of his training session.

The 36-year-old first trained on grass on Monday, just days after he underwent a new form of treatment for the injury to his left foot. He has still not confirmed his participation at Wimbledon as it seems he wants to wait and see how his body responds to training.

If the Spaniard does make it to Wimbledon, it will be his first appearance there in three years after he missed out last year (2020 edition was cancelled) due to similar injury troubles. His last match at SW19 was a semifinal loss to his great rival Roger Federer in a hard-fought four-set battle.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far