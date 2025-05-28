"It matches the Parisian vibes here" - Coco Gauff breaks down her 'fire' leather jacket outfit at French Open

Coco Gauff shared her feelings about her outfit for the French Open first round, as she embraced a Parisian vibe. Gauff faced Olivia Gadecki and defeated the latter in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2.

Coco Gauff, the 2023 US Open champion, entered the Roland Garros as the No. 2 seed, vying for a title that she narrowly missed in the 2022 edition when Polish player Iga Swiatek defeated her. Fresh off losing to Jasmine Paolini in the 2025 Italian Open finals, the American took the Court Philippe-Chatrier to face Australian Gadecki in the opening round.

Before she could show her tennis skill set, Coco Gauff turned heads with her outfit, encompassing a Vanson Leathers bomber-style jacket during the walk-in and grey for her warm-up and match, perfectly coordinated with her metallic nails. In a post-match interview with Tennis.com, the Grand Slam champion shared that her outfit exuded Parisian vibes and made her feel confident.

"Honestly, that was all up to New Balance. I knew the kit that I was wearing because we tried it on, obviously. But they gave me the leather jacket. I saw it this week and I was like, Oh, wow, that's fire… I think it's cool. I feel like it matches the Parisian vibe here, and it just makes me feel super powerful going onto the court.”

She further shared that she would bring more 'spice-up' walk-on outfits with the help of her partner brand, New Balance.

"I talked to them (about) how I always wanted to spice up my walk-on outfits. I feel you can do a lot because you're not playing.We talked about doing a leather jacket and we talked about doing other stuff… I don't want to say 'cause in case we actually do it."

Coco Gauff clinched the doubles title at the 2024 French Open and made the 2023 Australian Open semi-finals.

Coco Gauff walked onto the Court Philippe-Chatrier without a racket in her equipment bag

Gauff at the 2025 French Open - Previews - (Source: Getty)

Coco Gauff experienced an unusual moment before the opening round warm-up at the 2025 French Open on May 27, 2025. She opened her equipment bag but didn't find any racket, turning to the team and expressing her concern.

In a post-match interview, the 21-year-old talked about the embarrassing moment and how it was unlikely for her superstitious coach to miss putting the gears in the bag. She further assured that she would keep quiet, as it had not been long since she had made fun of Frances Tiafoe at the Madrid Open.

"The culprit is not in the box. Because he knows the rackets are supposed to be in my bag. Honestly, as long as I have been on tour, my coach has put the rackets in the bag before the match because he is very superstitious," Gauff said.

"So he likes to grip each racket new each day. I don't care, I can play with a dirty grip. And so, I go on the court and I realize I have no rackets. And I literally just made fun of Frances Tiafoe for it in Madrid. Now I will just be quiet. But I am blaming it on my coach, so it's okay," she added

Gauff became the youngest player to represent her nation as the flag-bearer at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She also made it mixed doubles quarter-finals at the Games.

