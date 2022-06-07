"It doesn't matter what Wimbledon does or what ATP does because the real thing and the real drama is that people are dying" - Rafael Nadal 

A day after his stunning triumph in Paris, Rafael Nadal emphasized how insignificant the world of tennis and everything else is when there is a war going on in another part of the world. Speaking to CNN's Christiane Amanpour, the Spaniard expressed his concerns with regard to Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

According to Nadal, when there are families suffering and kids dying, nothing else matters, least of all the decisions of Wimbledon and the ATP.

"First of all, the world of tennis is zero. When you see families and kids dying and suffering, the rest of the things don't matter. It doesn't matter what Wimbledon does or what ATP does because the real thing and the real drama is that people are dying and a lot of families are suffering. That's the main thing, the rest of the things don't matter," Nadal said.

Christiane Amanpour @amanpour "I respect what Wimbledon did." That was the answer of @RafaelNadal when I asked him about Wimbledon's decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players. He also said "it doesn't matter if Wimbledon does one thing or another thing... the real trauma is that people are dying." "I respect what Wimbledon did." That was the answer of @RafaelNadal when I asked him about Wimbledon's decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players. He also said "it doesn't matter if Wimbledon does one thing or another thing... the real trauma is that people are dying." https://t.co/H30cDZXn5K

In April, the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) made public its decision to ban players from Russia and Belarus from competing in this year's Wimbledon Championships following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. While explaining the AELTC's decision in April, Wimbledon chairman Ian Hewitt said the UK government left them with only two options — to ban players or force them to sign declarations condemning the Ukraine invasion.

"The UK Government has set out directive guidance for sporting bodies and events in the UK with the specific aim of limiting Russia's influence. We have considered at length the options available. These are in effect two options — declining entries or allowing entries, but only with specific declarations against the invasion of Ukraine from individual players," Hewitt said.

Responding to the decision, the ATP released a statement in May which said that no ranking points will be awarded at Wimbledon this year.

twitter.com/Majax16/status… Majax🏳️‍🌈 @Majax16 @josemorgado Wait, so if Nadal wins both Aussie Open & French Open, he's STILL not #1??? @josemorgado Wait, so if Nadal wins both Aussie Open & French Open, he's STILL not #1??? With Wimbledon giving zero ranking points, there is an crazy ranking scenario where Rafael Nadal can win the AusOpen, Roland Garros and Wimbledon 2022 and still be the number #3 in the world. With Wimbledon giving zero ranking points, there is an crazy ranking scenario where Rafael Nadal can win the AusOpen, Roland Garros and Wimbledon 2022 and still be the number #3 in the world.twitter.com/Majax16/status…

Nadal said that he understood Wimbledon's decision but that the ATP is also right in trying to protect their members. He also emphasized that his Russian colleagues had "nothing to do with the war."

"I understand what Wimbledon did. I think it's fair enough because in some ways, they are under pressure from the government. But from the ATP's point of view, they have to protect their members as well. In this case, my Russian colleagues can't say much but they have, for sure, nothing to do with the war," Rafael Nadal added.

Rafael Nadal moves up to No. 4 spot following his French Open victory on Sunday

Rafael Nadal won his 14th Roland Garros title in Paris on Sunday

Rafael Nadal defeated Norway's Casper Ruud in the 2022 French Open final and broke his own record for the most number of Roland Garros titles — 14. The Spaniard also became the first-ever male player to reach 22 Grand Slam singles titles and now has two more than his rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

Nadal moved up a spot to No. 4 in the rankings after his Roland Garros victory. The Spaniard has not yet confirmed his participation at Wimbledon this year, saying he would like to play at the grasscourt Major, but only if his "body is ready."

