"It hasn't been much of a competition": Coco Gauff gives a lighthearted take on competition with American men in major tournaments

Coco Gauff recently made her feelings known about having any friendly competition with the American men. The 21-year-old is currently gearing up for the upcoming hardcourt swing.

Gauff was last seen in action at the Canadian Open, which saw her singles journey conclude on August 3 in the third round against Victoria Mboko. The Canadian youngster dominated the showdown and dashed the American's hopes of claiming the title with a 6-1, 6-4 win. Following this loss, Gauff is now all set to compete at the Cincinnati Open on August 10, 2025.

Ahead of her next tournament, she sat for a media interaction in which she was asked if she had any fun, friendly competitions with the American men. In reply, Gauff lightheartedly said that she doesn't think there has been much competition with them, with the female American tennis players faring better at Slams. She also spoke about the strength of American tennis, highlighting its diversity and recent performances in the 2025 season.

"For the men, I feel like the women, it hasn't been much of a competition, no offense to them, but now it is kind of was it three or four straight Slams with American in the finals. So I think we're we're doing pretty good on our end. They have to catch up. But no, I think it's great to see so many so much representation of like our country in the sport," said Coco Gauff.

"And also I think that's like the beautiful thing too about like just being American, Like all of us look different and we have like biracial, black, white, all types of representation for girls and guys to look up to in the top 10 or close to the top ten. You know, I hope in this sport that it continues to show. I would love to see in my lifetime like a woman and an American woman and male when the same Slam that would be that would be great. We got it U.S. Open. They were both in the final so hopefully maybe this U.S. Open some magic can happen," she added.

Coco Gauff also competed in the National Bank Open doubles tournament alongside McCartney Kessler. The pair produced impressive performances and won the finals against Taylor Townsend and Zhang Shuai on August 7, 2025.

Coco Gauff made her feelings known about McCartney Kessler after a doubles tournament win

Following their impressive victory in the Canadian Open doubles tournament, Coco Gauff attended a post-trophy ceremony press conference. There, the World No.2 appreciated her doubles partner, McCartney Kessler, lauding her skills on the field.

Gauff also congratulated her opponents, Taylor Townsend and Zhang Shuai, saying (6:37 onwards):

"I'd like to thank McCartney for teaming up with me this week and being so clutch. Just two tiebreakers back to back, she saved the day. So, I appreciate that. And obviously congratulations to Taylor and Shuai ,who both are individually amazing people and amazing players, and been at the top of the game."

She also thanked her team for supporting her during the doubles finals and expressed her appreciation to them. Coco Gauff will next compete in the first round of the Cincinnati Open against Wang Xinyu.

