"It was pleasure to share such a stage with you" - Iga Swiatek and Barbora Krejcikova exchange beautiful words on their epic Ostrava Open Final

Barbora Krejcikova and Iga Swiatek have reflected on their incredibly taxing Ostrava Open final, which lasted three hours and 16 minutes, to mark the longest WTA final of 2022 alongside that of Angelique Kerber and Kaja Juvan in Strasbourg, France.

Krejcikova triumphed over the World No. 1 on Sunday in a rare occurrence. The Czech player, who was the home favorite, outsmarted Swiatek to settle the score - 5-7, 7-6(4), 6-3 - in her favor to lift the title in Ostrava. With the victory, the 2021 French Open champion snapped the Pole’s finals’ streak of 21 consecutive set wins and 10 back-to-back successes in summit clashes.

The two-time French Open champion was thus very emotional with the loss and expressed her feelings. She also congratulated former World No. 2 Barbora Krejcikova on her exceptional performance after her struggles with an elbow injury.

“Too emotional and too tired right now to express how challenging and unique today has been. I am so grateful and I just want to say congrats to (Barbora Krejcikova). What a battle, what a performance. So great that you are back. More soon,” she wrote on her social media.

Iga Świątek

What a battle, what a performance. So great that you are back. 🏼



Too emotional and too tired right now to express how challenging and unique today has been. I am so grateful...and I just want to say congrats to @BKrejcikova What a battle, what a performance. So great that you are back.

Barbora Krejcikova echoed the sentiments and showered praise on Iga Swiatek for her monumental performances in 2022.

“(Iga Swiatek), This was epic!!! You are such a already, the most dominant (WTA) player of this season, number 1, multiple times slam champ and I can keep going on and on…!! It was pleasure to share such a stage with you and put such a show tonight for our fans in the arena and all around the world!” she said.

The 2022 Ostrava Open champion also celebrated the fact that she triumphed in her home country in front of her supporters.

“Trophy is staying at home this year! Thanks everyone in the arena for making such an electric atmosphere! And for so many beautiful messages I have received after my match today it means a world to me,” Barbora Krejcikova noted.

Iga Swiatek pledges to donate her Ostrava Open prize money to Polish non-profit organizations

Iga Swiatek pledges to donate Ostrava Open final prize money

In her acceptance speech after finishing as the runner-up at the Ostrava Open, Iga Swiatek pledged to donate her prize money to non-profit organizations in her home country on account of October 10 being World Mental Health Day.

“Tomorrow is the World Mental Health Day. I will donate all the money earned in this tournament to non-profit organizations in Poland dealing with this topic,” she stated.

Notably, Swiatek had previously donated $50,000 of her prize earnings to the cause in 2021, after she progressed to the final 16 in the 2021 Indian Wells Open.

The US Open champion is now scheduled to play another WTA 500 event in San Diego between October 10-16.

