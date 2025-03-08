“It was really emotionally draining”- Madison Keys made her feelings known about the "existential crisis" after Australian Open win

Madison Keys recently opened up about experiencing an existential crisis after winning her maiden Grand Slam title at the Australian Open 2025. The player is presently gearing up to compete at the Indian Wells Masters.

Ad

Keys etched her name in history books during her Australian Open campaign, as she became the first player in 20 years to defeat the World No. 1 to nab a major. She defeated several players to reach the final round, where she squared off against the defending champion, Aryna Sabalenka. Keys bested the Belarusian athlete and claimed her first Grand Slam title with a score of 6-3, 2-6, 7-5.

However, a few weeks after this victory, the champion made her feelings known about the aftereffects of the win. She recently appeared in an interview with ESPN, where she opened up about experiencing an existential crisis after returning home with the trophy. She confessed that she was confused about her further goals. Calling it 'emotionally draining,' she said:

Ad

Trending

"It was really emotionally draining. I mean, you were just experiencing the highest of highs and then you come home and it just kind of ends. I was basically comatose just trying to recover. It was an amazing achievement, I was so happy, but the emotional roller coaster afterwards was a little bit surprising," said Madison Keys.

Ad

She further added:

"It's actually funny how many former players I had reach out and be like, 'The existential crisis is totally normal.'"

Madison Keys opened up about being confused about her goals after winning the Australian Open

Australian Open champion, Keys - Source: Getty

Madison Keys made an appearance on Rennae Stubbs' podcast, where she revealed the dilemma she faced after winning the Australian Open. The American player stated that she had been working hard to win a Grand Slam title since her childhood, and now, after earning this triumph, she was perplexed about what to do next. Opening up about her feelings in detail, she said:

Ad

"I was like, 'Holy cr*p, I did that. It actually happened!' It's a weird thing when you finally do something that you've been dreaming of and working towards since you were a little kid, and you finally do it, the mental and emotional shift that happens where you're like, 'Wait, I actually did it,'" Madison Keys said.

Ad

Emphasizing the dilemma she faced following this win, she added:

"You're sitting there and go, 'Wait, what do I do now? Oh, wait, what's next?' I've spent almost 30 years of my life essentially working towards this thing, and it's always felt like it was just a little bit far away and like I had to keep working for it, and then I did it, and now I have to…totally feel like I'm shifting as a person."

The Australian Open was Madison Keys' second win in the 2025 season, having won the title at the Adelaide International. She defeated several players to reach the final round, where she competed against Jessica Pegula and won the match with a score of 6-3, 4-6, 6-1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback