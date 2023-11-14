“It really hurt me” – Nick Kyrgios and Drake make amends nine years after 2014 Wimbledon spat, rapper vows to “link up soon”

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios and Canadian rapper Drake have made amends more than nine years after their 2014 Wimbledon squabble.

Kyrgios has spent the majority of the 2023 season away from the tennis court due to injury woes. Regardless of his on-court activities, there's hardly a dull period in his daily life due to his off-court antics.

Recently, he shared a screenshot of his chat with rapper Drake suggesting the duo have moved on from their altercation from the younger days.

The Australian announced himself to the tennis world as a teenager with a stunning victory over Rafael Nadal in the pre-quarterfinals in 2014. Prior to his matchup with the Spaniard, he downed Czechia's Jiri Vesley with a comeback win having lost the opening set cheaply.

Interestingly enough, Kyrgios blamed Drake for losing the first set in London.

"I came out really flat, so hopefully, I won’t listen to that again! It was actually Drake. Didn’t do the job for me," he said.

The rapper didn't hold back either and returned the favor to the then-tennis prodigy from Down Under, saying:

"I also want to meet that guy and look him in the eye and see exactly who he is as a man and size him up and then chop him right down. Nick whatever-his-name-is — 'cause he didn't win, so that's how he's going to be remembered: Nick whatever-his-name-is."

In their latest conversation, both have apparently made peace with each other with Drake breaking the ice.

"When you said I was trash, it really hurt me cause you really my favorite player," the rapper texted Nick Kyrgios.

The 2022 Wimbledon finalist replied to Drake's text writing:

"Haha I didn’t say you are trash. I love your music my bro… hope you are good."

The Canadian then prayed for Kyrgios' health and vowed to meet in person in the near future.

"We will link up soon. Speedy recovery my guy," Drake texted.

Nick Kyrgios' Instagram chat with Drake (@champagnepapi)

Nick Kyrgios has played only one match in 2023 season

Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios' struggles this year began early in January during the Australian Open when he hurt his knee and was forced to pull out.

The only competitive match the Australian has played this year came against Wu Yibing at the Stuttgart Open in June. He lost the Round of 32 tie in straight sets.

The 28-year-old later announced his withdrawal from the Halle Open and Wimbledon Championships courtesy of an injury to his wrist. Furthermore, he canceled his bid at the US Open as well in September.

The 28-year-old is expected to compete at the Brisbane International tournament, which is scheduled to begin on December 31.