"It's an achievable goal": Mats Wilander backs Andy Murray to return to top-10 ATP players, says he has got the best 'tennis IQ' 

Former World No.1 Mats Wilander claimed that it is an 'achievable goal' for Andy Murray to return to the list of top-10 ATP players once again. He highlighted that Murray has got a great 'tennis IQ' and plays on the court to prove a point to himself.

Andy Murray recently defeated Rafael Nadal in straight sets to enter the finals of the Mubadala Tennis Championships 2021. Despite not winning a single title in the 2021 tennis season, the British player is playing quite well in Abu Dhabi right now and has already beaten the likes of Daniel Evans and Rafael Nadal at the tournament.

In a recent interview with Eurosport, tennis legend Mats Wilander hailed Murray and mentioned that there is a high possibility of him crashing into the list of top-10 ATP players soon. He stated that the criticism of his recent form on tour, since he hasn't won an ATP title for more than two years now, has pushed him to become a better player.

"I actually think it's an achievable goal [returning to the top 10]. I really do. I actually think that throughout some of the last year or two, some of the criticism, [which] is always around when somebody who's been a superstar of the game is out there struggling, pushed him," said Wilander in the interview.

Wilander emphasized that Murray is trying to 'prove a point to himself' on the court as his battle is different from that of the other players. He remarked that the three-time Grand Slam champion is not fighting for the No.1 spot or Grand Slams, but instead, he is trying to make himself fitter and better day by day.

"I think he's out to prove a point to himself that it's not about number one in the world or winning Grand Slams. It's really about the day-to-day struggle and the day to day reward of when you're practising to try to become better than yourself, better than yourself yesterday," added the former World No.1 player.

Murray missed most of the 2020 tennis season due to a recurring hip injury. Thus, he, managing to play on the court is an accomplishment in itself.

Mats Wilander reveals the quality that makes Andy Murray one of the greatest players of all time

In the same interview, Wilander pointed out an attribute that separates Andy Murray from the rest of the players. He disclosed that Murray recognizes his limitations as a player and can thus, play with the mind of his opponent.

"Andy Murray has this ability to make his opponent a little bit worse. First of all, it's a sign of humility. It's a sign of someone that actually knows himself that he has certain limitations as a player," continued Wilander.

Wilander lauded Murray for this ability and called him one of the greatest players of all time. He concluded by saying that Murray has got a better 'tennis IQ' than any other player in the history of the sport.

"And I think those players that know their own limitations are the ones that are the greatest players in the world... The tennis IQ of Andy Murray is most probably at the top of tennis of all time," concluded the seven-time Grand Slam champion.

Andy Murray will be locking horns against Andrey Rublev in the finals of the Mubadala Tennis Championships 2021.

