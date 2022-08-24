"It's about adapting yourself every day and against every opponent" - Rafael Nadal after practice ahead of US Open

After a practice session ahead of his US Open campaign, Rafael Nadal harped on the importance of adapting every day to get ready for different kinds of opponents.

The 36-year-old lost to eventual champion Borna Coric in three sets in the opening round in Cincinnati last week. He was returning from a six-week injury layoff after tearing his abdomen in his Wimbledon quarterfinal win over Taylor Fritz.

Nadal arrived early in New York and appears to be a man on a mission as he hopes to return to winning ways. After a morning practice workout, Nadal was asked what he looked for in every session. The Spaniard said that he looks to be "in control of the point" and ready to face any type of opponent.

"To feel that I am in control of the point, but it's about adapting yourself every day and against every opponent, and practising with different kinds of opponents helps you to be ready," said Nadal.

The Spaniard added that if he has a second practice on the same day, he looks to work on his goals for the next few days and the things he wants to improve on.

"I am not practising today," said the 36-year-old. "Normally when I go in afternoon practices, like yesterday, you have a plan, you have a goal for the next couple of days, things you want to improve, and you work on it."

Nadal is seeded second in New York this week after World No. 2 Alexander Zverev withdrew from the tournament because of injury.

Rafael Nadal hasn't lost in Majors in 2022

Rafael Nadal won his 14th Roland Garros title this year

Rafael Nadal has had an injury-plagued 2022 campaign but has lost only four times all year, winning 35 matches.

That includes a career-best 20-0 start to the season, where he won titles at Melbourne, the Australian Open and Acapulco. The Spaniard's perfect start to the season was snapped by Taylor Fritz in the Indian Wells final.

After a belated return to action on clay following a rib fracture, Nadal endured early defeats in Madrid and Rome but was back to his brilliant best at Roland Garros. Dethroning defending champion Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals, the Spaniard beat Casper Ruud to win a record-extending 14th title in Paris.

At his next stop at Wimbledon, the 22-time Major winner reached his third straight semifinal, but victory came at a cost. He tore his abdomen in his five-set come-from-behind super tie-break win over Fritz in the last eight. That forced him out of a blockbuster last-four clash with Nick Kyrgios.

Less than two months later in New York, Nadal will look to extend his perfect 19-0 record in Majors this year and win a record-equalling fifth title at Flushing Meadows.

