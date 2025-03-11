  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • "I like to see myself a bit more beautiful" - Aryna Sabalenka gets honest about how she balances photoshoots & other hobbies with tennis

"I like to see myself a bit more beautiful" - Aryna Sabalenka gets honest about how she balances photoshoots & other hobbies with tennis

By Aliasgar Ayaz
Modified Mar 11, 2025 12:09 GMT
Aryna Sabalenka at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party | Getty
Aryna Sabalenka at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party | Getty

Aryna Sabalenka opened up about how she enjoys doing photoshoots and being on the covers of magazines. Recently, she has featured on the covers of Harper's Bazaar, Flaunt, and Ocean Drive.

Ad

Sabalenka is currently playing at the WTA 1000 event in Indian Wells and has advanced to the fourth round. The Belarusian got the better of Lucia Bronzetti 6-1, 6-2 in the third round on Monday and sat for an interview with the Tennis Channel post-match.

The World No. 1 was asked about her recent appearances on the covers of magazines. Sabalenka said it has become a "hobby" for her and explained that she likes to maintain a balance in her life.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I love it [doing photoshoots]. It's kind of like a hobby for me," Aryna Sabalenka said. "I like doing all of that shooting. I like to see myself a little bit in a different way than I look on court—kind of like a bit more beautiful, let's say. Yeah, I like to do all of that stuff."
Ad
"I think, as I always say, it's all about balance. You know, you have to do everything, and you have to sometimes forget about tennis just so you're not going too crazy on yourself," she added.

In the last few months, Sabalenka has already taken the fashion world by storm. She featured on the covers of Harper's Bazaar, Flaunt, and Ocean Drive Magazine while also showing up at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party along with Serena Williams and Coco Gauff.

Ad

Aryna Sabalenka expressed her love for photoshoots last year when she featured on Vogue

Aryna Sabalenka at the BNP Paribas Open - Source: Getty
Aryna Sabalenka at the BNP Paribas Open - Source: Getty

Aryna Sabalenka won her second consecutive Australian Open title last year and was featured in Vogue Magazine. She expressed her love for photoshoots at the time as well.

Ad
"I actually love doing photoshoots," Sabalenka said (via Tennis.com). "Right now, with the professionals, I feel like I’m doing a terrible job. I think I need to do some classes and learn some stuff about how to pose."

Currently, the Belarusian is playing at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. As the top seed at the event, she received a bye in the first round and faced McCartney Kessler in the second. The World No. 1 defeated the American 7-6, 6-3 before taking down Lucia Bronzetti 6-1, 6-2.

In the fourth round, Sabalenka will take on Sonay Kartal in their first battle on the WTA Tour.

Quick Links

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी