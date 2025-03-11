"I like to see myself a bit more beautiful" - Aryna Sabalenka gets honest about how she balances photoshoots & other hobbies with tennis

Aryna Sabalenka opened up about how she enjoys doing photoshoots and being on the covers of magazines. Recently, she has featured on the covers of Harper's Bazaar, Flaunt, and Ocean Drive.

Sabalenka is currently playing at the WTA 1000 event in Indian Wells and has advanced to the fourth round. The Belarusian got the better of Lucia Bronzetti 6-1, 6-2 in the third round on Monday and sat for an interview with the Tennis Channel post-match.

The World No. 1 was asked about her recent appearances on the covers of magazines. Sabalenka said it has become a "hobby" for her and explained that she likes to maintain a balance in her life.

"I love it [doing photoshoots]. It's kind of like a hobby for me," Aryna Sabalenka said. "I like doing all of that shooting. I like to see myself a little bit in a different way than I look on court—kind of like a bit more beautiful, let's say. Yeah, I like to do all of that stuff."

"I think, as I always say, it's all about balance. You know, you have to do everything, and you have to sometimes forget about tennis just so you're not going too crazy on yourself," she added.

In the last few months, Sabalenka has already taken the fashion world by storm. She featured on the covers of Harper's Bazaar, Flaunt, and Ocean Drive Magazine while also showing up at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party along with Serena Williams and Coco Gauff.

Aryna Sabalenka expressed her love for photoshoots last year when she featured on Vogue

Aryna Sabalenka at the BNP Paribas Open - Source: Getty

Aryna Sabalenka won her second consecutive Australian Open title last year and was featured in Vogue Magazine. She expressed her love for photoshoots at the time as well.

"I actually love doing photoshoots," Sabalenka said (via Tennis.com). "Right now, with the professionals, I feel like I’m doing a terrible job. I think I need to do some classes and learn some stuff about how to pose."

Currently, the Belarusian is playing at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. As the top seed at the event, she received a bye in the first round and faced McCartney Kessler in the second. The World No. 1 defeated the American 7-6, 6-3 before taking down Lucia Bronzetti 6-1, 6-2.

In the fourth round, Sabalenka will take on Sonay Kartal in their first battle on the WTA Tour.

