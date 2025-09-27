"It's beautiful" - Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Jelena Ostapenko and other tennis players overwhelmed by warm welcome from Asian fans at China Open

Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Jelena Ostapenko and other tennis players shared their heartfelt thoughts on receiving admiration and support from fans ahead of the China Open. The tennis players further reflected on their experiences of receiving personalized gifts, among other things.The China Open, a WTA 1000 event, is held at Beijing's National Tennis Center from September 24 to October 5, 2025. Swiatek impressively defeated Yuan Yue in the first round and will face Camila Osorio in the second round.During a press conference, Iga Swiatek spoke about the support and affection she has received from Asian fans.&quot;I got like a book with drawings. It was like a comic book. It was beautiful. People are really talented. I feel like the Asian fans are making so much effort to give us something that actually means something to us and to them. I really appreciate that,&quot; Iga Swiatek said via ASAP SportsMeanwhile, Coco Gauff defeated Russian player Kamilla Rakhimova in her opener and will next face Leylah Fernandez. On her Instagram story, the American star wrote:&quot;🥲♥️ the signs keep getting better and better lol you guys are quick with it, I posted those photos 3 days ago🤣&quot;Screenshot of Coco Gauff's Instagram story | Source: IG/cocogauffJelena Ostapenko concluded her women's singles China Open singles journey with a first-round loss, but has progressed to the second round in the women's doubles with her parter Hsieh Su-wei. Like Iga Swiatek, Ostapenko was also full of praise of the fans.&quot;Chinese fans are the best ♥️😍🇨🇳 #grateful🥰&quot;Screenshot of Jelena Ostapenko's Instagram story | Source: IG/jelena.ostapenkoWhile highlighting the appreciation she received from Chinese fans, Jessica Pegula shared her thoughts during a press conference.&quot;Now I have a nickname. I think they're so creative with a lot of off-court stuff, doing stuff for the podcast that we started. They definitely research a lot of things. It's been a lot of fun. I definitely can feel a lot more support coming here.&quot;Pegula defeated Ajla Tomljanovic in the first round and will lock horns with Emma Raducanu in the second round.Along with Iga Swiatek and others, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz received a warm welcome from Asian fansJannik Sinner, who has made it to the quarter-finals at the China Open, also shared his thoughts on the welcome he received in the country.&quot;Thanks for coming, for cheering, for loving the sport we play. Tennis here is getting bigger and bigger every year. I hope you enjoy this event.&quot;Carlos Alcaraz, meanwhile, also captured a hilarious picture with Japanese fans who were sporting his hairstylist, Victor Martinez's t-shirt, as The Tennis Letter shared in a post on X.Alcaraz has reached the quarterfinal round of the 2025 Japan Open after defeating Sebastian Baez and Zizou Bergs.