"It's the champagne" - Andre Agassi shares amusing response after Alex De Minaur corrects him about 'shocking Team Europe' at Laver Cup

Andre Agassi and Alex De Minaur were seen engaged in a humorous interaction after the Team World won the 2025 Laver Cup title. They defeated Team Europe with a 15-9 win at the Chase Stadium in San Francisco, California.

The Team World earned the victory for the third time after Taylor Fritz stunned Alexander Zverev 6-3, 7-6(4) on Sunday. The Team was led by Agassi and included Fritz, De Minaur, Reilly Opelka, Alex Michelsen, Francisco Cerúndolo, and João Fonseca. De Minaur scored seven points altogether to push the team to victory, including 4 points on Saturday (in singles and doubles with American Alex Michelsen) and 3 points on Sunday (in singles).

After their win, De Minaur and Agassi sat for a press conference, where an amusing interaction took place. When asked to express his feelings after his team's win, the 8-time Grand Slam champion took pride in the team members, stating they 'shocked the world.'

"Very proud of these guys. I mean, they laid their heart on the line. I mean, on paper a lot of people just said they didn't see an inroad to pulling this off, but we shocked the world, and we only did it because of them." (via asaptext.com)

The Australian tennis player quickly corrected him, quipping:

"No, we shocked Team Europe."

Playfully blaming his big claims on champagne, Agassi said:

"That's a good point. It's the champagne."

The 2025 victory marked Team World's third title, having previously won in 2022 and 2023.

Andre Agassi opens up on his Laver Cup experience

Andre Agassi reacts during the Laver Cup 2025 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

Andre Agassi reflected on his experience at the Laver Cup, highlighting how it helped him explore new opportunities. In an interview amid the tournament, Agassi stated that although he is unfamiliar with what to expect from the tournament, his competitive drive will help him achieve success.

“I think what I’ve learned is that, leading up to this event, I was asked what do I expect from myself? How am I going to be? I’m like, I have no idea. I barely know how I’m going to be every day in my own life, let alone something I haven’t done before."

“But one thing I can absolutely tell you is I have a bottled-up competitiveness and channel that I used to just keep inside and direct at one person, and now I have Ferraris and machines like this on the court and, you know, I have to do something." (thetennisgazette.com)

Andre Agassi led the team at the Laver Cup for the first time at the recent edition.

