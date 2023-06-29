John McEnroe recently raised concerns about tennis' interest in investment from Saudi Arabia, particularly following an official investigation by the Department of Justice (DOJ) into the Saudi-backed LIV Series. The DOJ's investigation primarily focused on potential antitrust issues.

Saudi Arabia has engaged in discussions with the ATP tour concerning potential co-investments in the sport, facilitated by their sovereign wealth fund known as the Public Investment Fund (PIF). Additionally, the PIF is actively pursuing the opportunity to host the 2023 Next Gen Finals in Jeddah.

During a conversation with Front Office Sports, John McEnroe voiced his disapproval of the collaboration, stating that he was not in favor of it. He questioned tennis officials' interest in engaging with the Saudis, especially in light of the disastrous golf debacle.

“I don’t know why in the hell tennis would suddenly be; let’s talk to the Saudis after the debacle that you’re watching in golf," he said. "To me, it’s comical that it’s even being brought up right now."

The American further expressed reservations about endorsing the collaboration, as he believes it is not a path tennis should be pursuing.

“I wouldn’t encourage it personally, the Saudi thing. I’m not surprised that tennis is being thrown into the mix after what we saw in golf,” John McEnroe added. “I don’t think that’s something that we should be pursuing. It’s not in my hands.”

"No one wants to play Nick Kyrgios; he can be a threat" - John McEnroe

Nick Kyrgios at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships

John McEnroe recently stated that Nick Kyrgios could pose a significant threat at the upcoming Wimbledon Championships, considering the Australian player's impressive performance in reaching the final in 2022.

In his first Grand Slam final, Kyrgios succumbed to Novak Djokovic despite winning the first set. However, the Aussie has since been plagued by a series of injuries, with a severe knee injury sidelining him for the majority of 2023.

After watching the World No. 33 train last year, McEnroe believes that a physically fit, focused, and healthy Nick Kyrgios could pose a significant threat at Wimbledon. He further emphasized that no player desires to compete against Kyrgios, even in his present condition.

“I remember seeing him last year in terms of his training. He looked fitter. He was moving better. Hw was more committed. And look what it resulted in. He was able to get to a Wimbledon final,” John McEnroe said in an interview with iNews.

“To me, he would be a major threat on grass if he is on. No one wants to play him, that I can assure you of. Obviously, if he’s back and fit and mentally sort of focused, he’s going to give it his all, then yes he can be a threat," he added.

Kyrgios made his comeback at the Stuttgart Open earlier this month but lost his opening match against Wu Yibing. He then pulled out of the Halle Open the following week, citing another injury.

