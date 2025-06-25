"It's complete bulls*it" - Taylor Fritz furious about losing individuality in on-court coaching as he gears up for Eastbourne Open

Taylor Fritz criticized on-court coaching and shared that he only believes in showing his coach his perspective during his matches and not taking suggestions. Fritz faced a first-round exit from the HSBC Championships after losing to French player Corentine Moutet in two sets.

Taylor Fritz, who reached the finals of the 2024 US Open, was in the title-winning run at the French Open last month. He had a surprising opening-round loss to German player Daniel Altmaier in three sets, but his following Boss Open campaign turned victorious as he defeated Alexander Zverev in the finals. He defeated the World No. 3 in straight sets 6-3, 6(0)-7(7).

As the American ace is heading to the Lexus Eastbourne Open first round against João Fonseca, he shunned on-court coaching as a 'bad' practice. According to him, tennis is an individual sport, and the coach's role is to approve the player's approach instead of telling them what to do.

"I think it's bad for the game. Yeah, the game of tennis, it's definitely bad. If fans could hear that stuff, maybe that's more like entertaining, but we don't even do that anyway. So, tennis is an individual sport. Why can someone else tell me what to do when the strategy of tennis is such a big part of the game? Understanding what my opponent's doing, how is it fair that someone, if they're not smart enough to figure out that they need to change what they're doing, it's complete bulls**t that someone can tell them what to do."

He added:

"I just think that the mind games that are going on during the match is a big part of tennis. Why would we, you know, lose that? I talk to my coach during matches, you can, but I don't think I'm ever talking to him, like, asking him like, what do I do? I'm telling him what I see and what I think and that he's almost just more so giving me a confirmation, I think it's bad." (via Tennis Insider Club)

Fritz was in contention at the 2025 Australian Open, blazing past rivals in the first two sets until succumbing to Gael Monfils.

Taylor Fritz stated that winning against Carlos Alcaraz would be difficult for him

Taylor Fritz at the ATP Tour - Stuttgart... - (Source: Getty)

Carlos Alcaraz had a dominant win at the French Open finals, earning his maiden title on clay. Sitting with Jannik Sinner, Alcaraz, Zverev, and Casper Ruud in the top 5 of the ATP rankings, Fritz acknowledged the Spaniard's supremacy and called him a 'harder opponent' than the Italian. Though Taylor Fritz defeated Sinner in one match, he couldn't stand a chance in front of Alcaraz.

"I’d say Carlos is the harder opponent for me but I have to add the caveat that when we played in the Laver Cup [last year] I ran into the on-fire version of him where it just feels like there’s nothing you can do. So even though obviously Sinner has gotten me several times, pretty routinely, at least in those matches I felt like I could play tennis. In the Laver Cup with Carlos I felt, for about 80 to 90% of the match, I couldn’t do anything," he said (via The Guardian).

Taylor Fritz made two quarterfinal appearances at Wimbledon in 2022 and 2024 and has won eight ATP Tour singles titles, including a Masters 1000 title at the 2022 Indian Wells Open.

