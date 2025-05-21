"It's crazy to say, Novak Djokovic is trying to find some confidence" – Former American pro assesses Serb's Geneva Open decision

Former American pro Steve Johnson and John Isner have assessed Novak Djokovic's situation in the Geneva Open. The duo highlighted his shaky form and a desperate need for confidence ahead of the French Open.

Djokovic will enter Geneva after a second-round exit in Madrid. Despite a valiant effort against Matteo Arnaldi, the Italian defeated him in straight sets.

The Serb then opted to miss the Italian Open and will look to gain some valuable game time in Geneva. Isner and Johnson talked about Djokovic's mindset at the Geneva Open.

"He's just trying to find some, it's crazy to say, but trying to find some confidence, trying to find some rhythm, trying to find some match toughness, which is absolutely insane when I say that out loud, but Geneva is a great place to do that. It's a quiet venue, it's a comfortable place, it's very easy to get to, all things considered, but he's just trying to win some matches," Steve Johnson said on the Nothing Major podcast.

Novak Djokovic has yet to win a title this year. He secured a runner-up finish in Miami and reached the semifinals of the Australian Open this year. The Serb has yet to win a match on clay in the last few months.

Johnson spoke about his coaching partnership with Andy Murray and how that has affected his game on tour. He also highlighted that there was an element of uncertainty with Djokovic these days.

"I don't know if he's going to win this tournament, I don't know if he's going to make it to the semis, but he's trying to find something in his game. And it will be a little different, obviously, now with the news that he is no longer working with Murray, which we all thought was going to happen at some point. I was under the assumption that it was just going to happen after Wimbledon because of obvious reasons with Andy being there and in his box and having that crowd support, but I don't know anymore with Novak Djokovic," Steve Johnson said.

Johnson also felt that Djokovic hadn't been playing bad tennis this year. However, it has been difficult for the Serb to reach his peak potential on tour.

"I still feel like his tennis is good, but it's just not at the level that it has been in years past. I don't know if that's the competitive drive to win these tournaments, I just don't know what is getting him up and getting him to compete to get better each and every day anymore," he added.

Novak Djokovic will aim for his fourth Grand Slam in 2025 French Open

Novak Djokovic in action at the Madrid Open - Day Five - Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic will make his 21st appearance in the French Open this year. He is a three-time winner in Paris, clinching the title in 2016, 2021 and 2023.

Djokovic captured his first crown in Paris by defeating Andy Murray in 2016. Despite losing the first set against the Brit, he outlasted Murray in four sets, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4.

The Serb's most recent victory came against Casper Ruud in 2023. He outfoxed the Norwegian in straight sets, 7-6(1), 6-3, 7-5.

Interestingly, Djokovic reached the finals of the French Open a total of seven times in his career. He lost three of those seven finals to 14-time French Open winner Rafael Nadal (2012, 2014, 2020).

