"It's definitely not any easier, I just look at her as another opponent" - When Serena Williams commented on losing Wimbledon final to Venus Williams

Serena Williams and Venus Williams are two of the greatest tennis players of all time and forged a fierce rivalry during the 2000s and 2010s.

The sisters locked horns on 31 occasions, with Serena leading 19-12 in the head-to-head. They squared off in nine Grand Slam finals and one such instance came at the 2008 Wimbledon Championships.

The Williams sisters did not drop a single set as they set up a highly anticipated encounter on Centre Court. Venus Williams won the final 7-5, 6-4 to successfully defend her title at Wimbledon. This was the American's fifth tournament win at the grasscourt Major as well as her last Grand Slam triumph.

Speaking in her post-match press conference, Serena was asked how losing to her sister felt compared to other defeats. The American responded by stating that it wasn't any easier as Venus was just another opponent for her.

"It's definitely not any easier. I just look at her as another opponent at the end of the day. I don't think it's harder, but it's definitely not easier," Serena Williams said.

The Williams sisters faced each other four times in 2008, winning two matches each.

Venus and Serena Williams met 6 times at Wimbledon

Serena Williams and Venus Williams squared off on six occasions at Wimbledon, with the former winning four matches while the latter won the other two.

Their first meeting came in the semifinals of the 2000 edition, with Venus winning 6-2, 7-6(3) They then met in the 2002 final, with Serena winning 7-6(4), 6-3 to claim her first Wimbledon title. The following year's title clash had the same result, only this time the younger Williams sister had to ground out a 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 win.

Venus came out on top in the 2008 final before Serena avenged the defeat in 2009 by triumphing 7-6(3), 6-2.

The last Wimbledon fixture between the two sisters came in the fourth round of the 2015 event, with Serena winning 6-4, 6-3. She eventually went on to win the tournament by beating Garbine Muguruza in the final.

Venus and Serena Williams were also hugely successful in the women's doubles event at the grasscourt Major, winning six titles from 2000-2016.

Serena last played at Wimbledon in 2022, where she lost in the first round. Venus, meanwhile, is scheduled to compete in this year's event after being granted a wildcard entry.

