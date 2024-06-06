"It's a different life for her" - Daniil Medvedev showers Mirra Andreeva with praise; backs compatriot to "win everything" amid French Open heroics

Daniil Medvedev was all praise for compatriot Mirra Andreeva amid her 2024 French Open heroics. The 17-year-old created history on Wednesday, June 5 by reaching her maiden Grand Slam semifinal.

Andreeva stunned World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka with a 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 comeback win in the quarterfinals of the French Open. En route to the final four, she also beat another former World No. 1 in Victoria Azarenka, and saw off Emina Bektas, Peyton Stearns, and Varvara Gracheva.

With her win over Sabalenka, Mirra Andreeva became the youngest player of the century to reach a Grand Slam semifinal, surpassing her compatriot Maria Sharapova, who won the 2004 Wimbledon Championships, aged 17.

Trending

Daniil Medvedev, who bowed out of the French Open with a fourth-round loss to Alex de Minaur, was in raptures about the teenager’s ascent.

"A young player on tour – I don’t know. At 17 I was only playing juniors; I had zero pro points. So it’s a different life for her," the Russian said in his post-match press conference.

Medvedev also backed Andreeva to reach for the stars while navigating her way through touring and potential setbacks.

"I wish her the best. She’s a nice girl. I hope she can win everything – she has the talent," the former World No. 1 said.

"But yeah, life in tennis is not easy. Let’s see how she copes up with it. I have a feeling that she likes to work; she likes to play; she likes to win, so that’s the most important and the rest will come," Daniil Medvedev added.

Daniil Medvedev hopes Mirra Andreeva can "go far" at French Open 2024

Mirra Andreeva pictured at the 2024 French Open (Image Source: Getty)

In the aforementioned press conference, Daniil Medvedev, who is one of Mirra Andreeva’s idols, was also hopeful of her success at the 2024 French Open.

"I hope, already here (in Paris) she can go somewhere far, because it’s a great story," he said.

The 2021 US Open champion also recalled sharing the court with the 17-year-old at the World Tennis League exhibition event in December 2023. Medvedev and Andreeva, who represented Team Eagles alongside Andrey Rublev and Sophia Kenin, emerged victorious at the event. The pair also took on tennis couple Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa in a mixed doubles fixture, but came up short.

"We don’t know each other (aren’t) too close, but we played mixed doubles this winter and had a tough luck against Badosa and Stefanos. Yeah, I wish her all the best and let’s see," he said.

Mirra Andreeva faces Jasmine Paolini on Thursday, June 6, in her quest for a maiden Grand Slam final at the French Open. The winner of the match will face either three-time champion Iga Swiatek or 2022 runner-up Coco Gauff in Saturday’s final.