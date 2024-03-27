"It's dumb; it's short-sighted" - Andy Roddick bemoans fan being asked to return tennis ball after catching it during Jannik Sinner's Miami Open 4R

Andy Roddick recently expressed his disappointment after a fan was asked to return a tennis ball the latter caught during the fourth-round match between Jannik Sinner and Christopher O’Connell at the 2024 Miami Open.

Sinner defeated O’Connell 6-4, 6-3 to secure his spot in the quarterfinals at the Miami Open. This win brought the World No. 3's season record to 19 wins with only one loss. He also evened his head-to-head record against the Australian to 1-1.

An incident at the stadium during the match against O'Connell caught the attention of former World No. 1, Andy Roddick. In the first set, with the Aussie leading Sinner 2-1, the Italian hit a shot that bounced too high and landed in the hands of a fan.

The fan caught the ball with a big smile on his face, only to have it taken away by chair umpire Fergus Murphy, leaving the fan visibly disappointed.

While speaking on the Tennis Channel, Roddick expressed his disappointment with the situation. He labeled the decision to have the fan return the ball as "dumb" and said that he would have argued against Murphy's decision if he had been on the court.

"No, I think we should totally make this guy feel badly about grabbing a ball out of a sporting event... This is dumb. I’ve argued with Fergus [Murphy] about everything under the sun for my entire career, and I would have argued this. If a ball goes into the stands, why would we not elevate the fan experience and let them keep it?” Roddick said (0:15).

Roddick also stated that it was "heartbreaking" to see the fan's dejected expression after being asked to return the ball, labeling the entire ordeal as "short-sighted."

“Like the thing that's heartbreaking, he [the fan] catches it; he's pumped. Look at his face. Someone tells him to give it back, and he had this moment of embarrassment or the fact that he did something wrong, and it breaks my heart. It’s dumb; it’s shortsighted. Let’s take the wins in tennis and make everyone happy if they catch a ball. This is dumb,” he added.

Jannik Sinner: "It was tough to play against Christopher O’Connell:

Jannik Sinner at the 2024 Miami Open

During the post-match press conference following his win over Christopher O'Connell, Jannik Sinner praised his opponent and admitted that it was "tough" playing against him.

"Talking about today's match, it was tough to play against him [O'Connell]. He's a great player. It was a little bit windy and breezy, so I think we both had to adjust a little bit. He started off really well, and I went down a break very soon, so it was tough also mentally. But you have to accept these kind of challenges. I was looking forward for those," Sinner said.

O'Connell previously defeated Sinner at the 2021 Atlanta Open in straight sets. The World No. 3 emphasized that he has evolved as a player since then, but confessed that the memory of his loss in 2021 lingered in his mind during the match against the Australian.

"I think I'm a different player now than I was back in 2021, but, you know, it's still in your mind that you lost this match, so, you know, you have to be very careful. You have to don't take nothing for granted. Yeah, also just enjoying the moment," he added.

Sinner will next go up against Tomas Machac in the quarterfinals at the Miami Open.