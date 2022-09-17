"It's a flaw with this format, it's difficult to get motivated" - Andy Murray unhappy with Davis Cup format following Great Britain's defeat to Netherlands

Andy Murray made his displeasure with the format of the Davis Cup Finals known following Great Britain's defeat to the Netherlands.

The Brits were knocked out of the Davis Cup Finals on Friday after Andy Murray and Joe Salisbury lost the key deciding doubles match to the Dutch pair of Wesley Koolhof and Matwe Middelkoop in Glasgow.

Murray and Salisbury took to the court with the tie balanced at 1-1 after Dan Evans beat Tallon Griekspoor in straight sets before Cameron Norrie fell to Botic Van De Zandschulp. While the Murray-Salisbury pair managed to save a match point in a thrilling second set, they eventually went down 7-6(0), 6-7(6), 6-3.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Andy Murray expressed his disapproval of the tournament's format. While the Netherlands will face the USA on Saturday to decide who wins Group D, Britain’s match against Kazakhstan on Sunday holds no significance as neither side can advance to the next stage.

"Yeah, I mean, I have not met a player that loves playing dead rubbers and dead matches. Yeah, it's difficult to get motivated. Obviously the way that we have lost these two matches as well makes that even tougher," he said.

"Yeah, it's a slight flaw with this format in that you have essentially, on the Sunday, on the final day, there is no tennis. Well, there's tennis, but it's kind of dead, irrelevant, the results of it. That's what brings the energy and the passion I think from the fans and the players. So, yeah, wish we were still alive on Sunday," he added.

"It's a sad, sad day for the sport" - Andy Murray on Roger Federer's decision to retire

Andy Murray paid tribute to Roger Federer following the latter's decision to retire from the sport.

Roger Federer announced his decision to retire on Thursday, bringing an end to an illustrious career that has seen him dominate the sport for more than two decades. The Swiss star is set to bow out after the Laver Cup, which will be held in London later this month.

Speaking about Federer's retirement announcement, Andy Murray paid tribute to his achievements and called it a "sad day" for the sport.

"Obviously he was an amazing player. I was lucky to get to compete against him in some of the biggest matches, in the biggest tournaments, on the biggest stages in our sport. Yeah, it's a sad, sad day for the sport again. Yeah, unbelievable career. Yeah, I mean, the longevity that he's had. What he did in, I think, I can't remember, I think it was 2018 Australian Open, I could be wrong, when he came back from the knee surgery and stuff was incredible. You know, the way that he played the game, conducted himself and all of those things, yeah, I think all of the players respected him for that," Andy Murray said.

The Brit praised Federer and his peers Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic for their achievements over the years.

"Yeah, like at the time I probably didn't appreciate it as much, but now, like, looking back, it's pretty amazing. It's incredible what he achieved and also what Rafa and Novak have done, as well," he said.

Murray will be in action at the Laver Cup, where he hopes to share the court with the 20-time Grand Slam winner in a doubles match.

"I'll speak more on it I'm sure in the coming week with Laver Cup. I don't know how much he will be able to play. Haven't spoken to him about that. I don't know. Maybe I get the opportunity to share a court with him in doubles or something like that, and that would be really special. But like I said, I don't know how much he'll be able to play," he stated.

