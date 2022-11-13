"It's going to be like Steffi and the Seven Dwarfs" - When Martina Navratilova made a big Steffi Graf claim regarding Wimbledon after her singles retirement

When Martina Navratilova called time on her singles career and played her last-ever Grand Slam singles final at Wimbledon in 1994, she was pretty clear in her head about what the future would hold for the iconic Major after she retired.

The 18-time Grand Slam singles champion stated that Steffi Graf would dominate Wimbledon in her absence, suggesting that she would have a real shot at breaking Navratilova's all-time Wimbledon singles record of nine titles.

The 1994 Wimbledon final was Navratilova's last singles match at SW19, which he lost to Conchita Martinez. She could not win another Wimbledon singles title after winning her ninth in 1990, but her record would still take a major effort to beat. Navratilova believed that Graf, who already had five Wimbledon singles titles by 1994, was the only one who could overtake her.

"It's going to be like Steffi and the Seven Dwarfs," Martina Navratilova said after the 1994 final, according to the New York Times.

Graf won consecutive Wimbledon titles thereafter in 1995 and 1996, which was her last title there. Graf ended her career with seven singles titles at the London Major, two short of Navratilova's record.

Meanwhile, Navratilova also won seven women's doubles titles and four mixed doubles titles at Wimbledon. Two of those mixed doubles titles came in 1995 and 2003, after her singles retirement.

A look back at Martina Navratilova's Wimbledon legacy

The Championships - Wimbledon 2011: Day Thirteen

Martina Navratilova played in as many as 12 singles finals at Wimbledon, winning nine of them. The Czech-American great won her first eight singles finals at Wimbledon, with five of those wins coming against her great rival Chris Evert. Navratilova also won seven of the nine Wimbledon women's doubles finals she competed in, winning five of those titles partnering with Pam Shriver, and one each with Evert and Billie Jean King.

In mixed doubles, Navratilova won four of the five finals she played in at SW19, all of those wins coming with different doubles partners.

Evert recently hinted at Navratilova's incredible record and dominance at Wimbledon, reacting to an old photo of them from one of the editions of the prestigious tournament. Responding to a fan's post on social media, Evert wondered who won the match between herself and Navratilova, before suggesting that it had to be Navratilova.

"Did you beat me that match? Oh, yes, it’s on grass, I’m sure you did!!!" Evert joked on Twitter.

