"It's been a good experience playing against him, especially at the level he has here at Wimbledon" - Cameron Norrie after losing to Novak Djokovic in SW19 semifinals

Cameron Norrie has said that he's richer for the experience after losing to three-time defending champion Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon semifinals on Friday.

Norrie, playing his first Major semifinal, made a rousing start against the top seed on Centre Court, breaking serve in the first game of the match. Although Djokovic broke back immediately, the 26-year-old engineered two more breaks of serve to grab the opener as a partisan home crowd erupted in jubilation.

Unfortunately, that would be as good as it got for the British player on the night. Djokovic soon assumed control of proceedings, dropping only five games in the next two sets. In a more competitive fourth set, a lone break of serve sufficed as Djokovic booked his place in a fourth straight Wimbledon final, eighth overall.

Despite losing his first Major semifinal, Norrie is grateful for his 'confident' display against one of the game's all-time greats. The 26-year-old did acknowledge that he has room for improvement as he hopes to make a Major breakthrough someday.

"It's been a good experience playing against him, especially at the level he has here at Wimbledon," said Norrie in his press conference. "It gives me a lot of confidence. I need to keep working hard, I still have aspects of my game to improve. I want to go further and try to win a Slam.”

"There is a lot that I have to be proud of" - Cameron Norrie

Cameron Norrie fell short in his first Major semifinal on Friday.

Cameron Norrie may have fallen short in his first Major semifinal, but the left-hander knows he can be proud of a lot of positives from a memorable fortnight at Wimbledon.

The 26-year-old rallied from two sets to one down against Jaume Munar in the second round and David Goffin in the quarterfinals to reach the last four. Seeded ninth in this year's tournament, Norrie was the top British player in the men's draw, ahead of two-time champion Andy Murray, who was unseeded.

Choosing to dwell on the positives, Norrie said that he's happy with the improvements in his game and is learning to cope with expectations.

“There is a lot that I have to be proud of," said Norrie. "I came here top-seeded, a lot of expectations from the whole country, from myself. Winning games where you are the favorite is not easy. Everything has happened very fast, I will have time to reflect on all this. I have a lot to learn. I have been improving little by little. You have to be patient with yourself.”

Novak Djokovic will take on Nick Kyrgios in a blockbuster final on Sunday. The Australian progressed to the final by walkover after his semifinal opponent Rafael Nadal withdrew due to an abdominal injury.

