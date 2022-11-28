"It’s hard to explain how surreal this is" - Denis Shapovalov gets patriotic after Canada's historic Davis Cup win

Denis Shapovalov and his teammates created history after leading Canada to historic Davis Cup glory.

Reflecting on being part of the team that led Canada to its first title, Shapovalov paid tribute to his home country and revealed that it was always his dream to be a part of this historic moment. The 23-year-old said that it was a surreal feeling and also acknowledged his teammates for scripting an unforgettable journey.

“This is the dream!!! We grew up wanting to be part of the team that tried to help Canada win its first Davis Cup title. It’s hard to explain how surreal this is but just feeling so grateful for everyone who got us here and proud to be Canadian!!!” Denis Shapovalov said in a social media post.

Shapovalov further praised his Canadian teammates and their coach, while also thanking fans for their support.

“So proud of the boys Felix Auger-Aliassime, Vasek Pospisil, Alexis Galarneau, Gabriel Diallo, coach Frank Dancevic. An unforgettable journey together!!! Thank you to the fans in Malaga, back home, and around the world, to all Canadians everywhere for your support!!!! WORLD CHAMPIONS,” he added.

Canada won its first-ever Davis Cup title three years after having featured in their maiden final. In 2019, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov were unable to get past the much more experienced Spaniards Roberto Bautista Agut and Rafael Nadal respectively. In 2022, however, the duo managed to turn things around as they clinched the title in the face off against Australia’s Alex de Minaur and Thanasi Kokkinakis respectively in the final.

Auger-Aliassime and Shapovalov have been instrumental in Canada’s tennis victories, having aided the country to Junior Davis Cup glory in 2015 and more recently winning the ATP Cup in January 2022.

"Everyone knows I can play a big game" - Denis Shapovalov reflects on his 2022 season

Denis Shapovalov at the Vienna Open

Denis Shapovalov started strong in 2022, winning the ATP Cup for Canada. At the Australian Open, the World No. 18 almost toppled eventual champion Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals in a grueling five-setter. He, however, faced a slump in form thereafter.

During the indoor hardcourt season, the 24-year-old revived his form and made the finals of the Korea Open and the Vienna Open. He also featured in the semifinals in Tokyo and the quarterfinals in Stockholm.

Shapovalov touched upon his progress during the post-match press conference at the Davis Cup.

“I have made a lot of progress this year, especially since like Cincinnati, US Open. Everything has been clicking for me, and I have been able to consistently play better,” he explained.

“Even the losses I have had have been good losses and almost every match that I have played. It's a good sign going into the next year, for sure. I think everyone knows I can play a big game, but to be a top player you need to have that consistency. That's just it,” he said.

“I think I need to work on my things, work on becoming more consistent, and implementing the level I have been able to bring out the last, let's say, two months. Hopefully from there we can look forward,” he added.

