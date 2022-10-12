“It’s hard really to describe the right feelings” - When Steffi Graf achieved Calendar Year Grand Slam at 1988 US Open

Steffi Graf had a glittering tennis career, winning 22 singles Grand Slam titles and 107 titles overall. The German tennis legend had a breakthrough year in 1987 when she won her first Major at the French Open and became the World No. 1 aged just 18.

Graf reached even greater heights in 1988 when she became only the third woman to win the Calendar Year Grand Slam after Maureen Connolly Brinker in 1953 and Margaret Court in 1970.

During the trophy presentation at the US Open, the then 19-year-old maintained a modest persona as she expressed her feelings about achieving the Calendar Year Grand Slam.

“Well, I am very thrilled to be able to win the match today and it’s hard really to describe the right feelings in the moment, but I am very happy,” she said.

Graf also revealed the thoughts she went through before the match, stating that she felt the pressure and was exhausted, but felt relieved after the monumental victory.

“Oh sure, everybody was talking about, now the last tournament, the US Open, how tough it’s going to be to win the last Grand Slam event. So, I was today, a little bit, not nervous, but I was very tired and ya, I was looking forward and how I can do. So, just very happy,” she confessed.

She thanked her father Peter Graf and her coach of the time Pavel Slozil, as well as all her fans around the world.

“My family, first of all, a special thanks to my father who really had been giving me everything I needed. And special thanks to Pavel Slozil and all my fans around the world, thank you,” she said.

After her success at the 1988 Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, and US Open, Steffi Graf, who played for West Germany at the time, went on to win the 1988 Olympic Gold to become the first player in history to complete the Calendar Year Golden Slam.

Steffi Graf’s 1988 run to capture Calendar Year Golden Slam

Steffi Graf won the Calendar Year Golden Slam in 1988

Steffi Graf won the second Grand Slam title of her career at the 1988 Australian Open, and she did so without dropping a single set. Graf defeated Chris Evert 6-1, 7-6(3) in the final to clinch the title.

She continued her impeccable run at the Majors, annihilating Natasha Zvereva 6-0, 6-0 to successfully defend her French Open title, and doing so without dropping a set throughout the tournament.

At Wimbledon, Martina Navratilova managed to win one set against Graf in the final. The formidable West German, however, fought back to win 5–7, 6–2, 6–1 and take her fourth Grand Slam title.

In the US Open final, she faced her long-time doubles partner Gabriela Sabatini, who she defeated 6–3, 3–6, 6–1. At the age of 19, Graf achieved the Calendar Year Grand Slam, a record she bettered just a few weeks later when she beat Sabatini 6–3, 6–3 to clinch Olympic Gold in Seoul, thus completing the Calendar Year Golden Slam.

