"It’s not just about me and Carlos Alcaraz" - Holger Rune reveals how he feels about World No. 1's Davis Cup withdrawal ahead of Spain tie

Holger Rune recently made his feelings known about Carlos Alcaraz's withdrawal from the Davis Cup ahead of their Spain tie. The qualifiers' second round of the tournament commenced on September 12 and will conclude on September 14, where a total of 14 nations are competing in seven ties in different cities globally.

Spain's home tie against Denmark was scheduled to take place from September 13 to 14, and just ahead of this clash, Alcaraz withdrew from the event, citing rest for his physical and mental health. With this withdrawal, the Spanish team will have four players in the team, including Jaume Munar, Pedro Martinez, Roberto Carballes Baena, and Pablo Carreno Busta.

Shortly after the World No. 1's pulled out of the Davis Cup, Rune, headlining the Denmark team, sat for a conversation with Marca, where he previewed the clash between his team and Spain. Amid this, he also shared his views on Carlos Alcaraz's withdrawal, expressing disappointment at not getting the chance to play against the top seed. However, admitting that the tournament is not about him and the Spaniard, he said:

"It helps us a little bit [the withdrawals], but again, it was going to be tough no matter what. If that was the match, it would’ve been great, we have nice battles always," said Rune.

Exuding excitement about the tournament, he added:

"But at the same time, it’s not just about me and [Carlos] Alcaraz, it’s about the team Denmark vs Spain, which is more important."

Rune is now the highest-ranked player at the Davis Cup after Alcaraz's withdrawal, currently standing as the 11th-best player.

Carlos Alcaraz opened up about the reason behind his withdrawal from the Davis Cup

In a conversation with Cadena SER, Carlos Alcaraz opened up about the reason behind the decision to withdraw from the Davis Cup. Emphasizing the need of prioritizing his mental and physical health following a hectic schedule and opening up about the need to be mentally calm after his US Open campaign, he said: (as quoted by tennishead)

“I feel very bad, but I’m on a very demanding tour, both mentally and physically, with a lot of matches, and I don’t have time to get home and prepare in the best way possible for the Davis Cup. I think that would be too selfish, and other players can do better than me. I need rest to face the rest of the season and, above all, to be mentally calm to assimilate everything I’ve achieved on this tour," said Carlos Alcaraz.

The Spaniard won his second Grand Slam title of the year at the US Open, defeating Jannik Sinner in the final with a 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 win. Following this triumph, Rafael Nadal predicted a long and illustrious career for Carlos Alcaraz.

