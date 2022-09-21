“It’s just unique; more than happy to receive some advice from them” - Andy Murray on the opportunity to play alongside the Big 3 at Laver Cup

British tennis star Andy Murray has expressed his excitement about competing in this year's Laver Cup, which starts on Friday. The Scotsman is looking forward to being back in a team environment and is relishing the opportunity to play alongside three of the sport's biggest icons, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Rafael Nadal.

Speaking with Kim Trengove, a journalist for the Laver Cup, Murray stated that the the team event was "unique" and that he was "more than happy" to receive advice from the Big 3.

"It’s just unique. I’ve never seen that before in my career. More than happy to receive some (advice) from them," he said.

Murray added that he loved being part of a team and that there was a "great atmosphere" and "intensity" at the event.

"I love playing as part of a team and there is a great atmosphere and intensity to the event. I’ve heard lots of good things," he said.

Andy Murray has had a difficult season

Andy Murray at the 2022 US Open

Andy Murray has found the going tough this season. With a win-loss record of 23-15, he is currently ranked No. 43 in the world.

Murray started the season well by making the final at the Sydney International, before losing to Aslan Karatsev in straight sets. He then lost early at the Australian Open and his poor form continued throughout the hardcourt season and into the clay season.

The former World No. 1 started the grass season well at home, reaching the semifinals at Surbiton before going one step better at Stuttgart. Unfortunately, he was knocked out early at Wimbledon. Murray didn't fare too well during the US Open swing either, losing in the third round at the year's final Major.

However, with the re-appointment of Ivan Lendl as his coach, Murray will have his sights set on regaining his best form as he aims for a strong finish to the season.

At the age of 35, Murray has entered the back end of his career. The Scotsman has won three Majors (US Open - 2012 and Wimbledon - 2013 and 2016) and spent a total of 41 weeks as World No. 1.

