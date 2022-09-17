"The feeling is not mutual, but it shows Djokovic is the bigger champion" - Tennis fans react to Novak Djokovic's heartfelt words for the retiring Roger Federer

Tennis fans have shared their mixed reactions to Novak Djokovic’s much-awaited response to Roger Federer’s retirement.

Djokovic joined scores of others to pay tribute to the 20-time Major winner after the latter announced his retirement from tennis on Thursday through a heartfelt letter that he posted on all his social media accounts.

The Serb took to Instagram a day later to acknowledge Federer’s adieu and reminisced about their long-standing rivalry.

“Roger it’s hard to see this day and put into words all that we’ve shared in this sport together. Over a decade of incredible moments and battles to think back on. Your career has set the tone for what it means to achieve excellence and lead with integrity and poise. It’s an honour to know you on and off court, and for many more years to come,” he wrote.

He also said that he was eager to celebrate the 20-time Major winner’s achievements and was looking forward to joining Federer in London for the Laver Cup.

“Looking forward to celebrating your achievements and seeing you in London,” he remarked.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion’s message to the tennis legend came a day late, unlike many other celebrated players and rivals who were quick to pour in their wishes.

A few fans took digs at Djokovic for his delayed appreciation.

“He posted it in pressure after tennis fans criticise him,” one fan said.

Pawan patel @Radhe31569124 @josemorgado He posted it in pressure after tennis fans criticise him... @josemorgado He posted it in pressure after tennis fans criticise him...

Others were moved by the Serb’s intelligent words for the Swiss maestro.

"VERY classy generous salute today by Novak to Federer, the feeling is not mutual but it shows Djokovic is the bigger champion," one fan declared.

Scoop Malinowski @scoopmalinowski VERY classy generous salute today by Novak to Federer, the feeling is not mutual but it shows Djokovic is the bigger champion. VERY classy generous salute today by Novak to Federer, the feeling is not mutual but it shows Djokovic is the bigger champion.

Whereas, some fans were not buying Djokovic’s well-articulated message and one called him out for being phony.

“I don't know if he's a liar or a phony. Very hard for me to believe he allowed his father to badmouth Roger every time he was in front of a microphone for years if he really respected him this much. He probably thinks he will inherit some of Roger's fans,” one user said.

Lori Larson @ontheairfan @josemorgado I don't know if he's a liar or a phony. Very hard for me to believe he allowed his father to badmouth Roger every time he was in front of a microphone for years if he really respected him this much. He probably thinks he will inherit some of Roger's fans. I'll never happen.Never! @josemorgado I don't know if he's a liar or a phony. Very hard for me to believe he allowed his father to badmouth Roger every time he was in front of a microphone for years if he really respected him this much. He probably thinks he will inherit some of Roger's fans. I'll never happen.Never!

Here are some more reactions:

iki the Opera Singer!🎭🎤🎶🎼🎵#21,373🇷🇸🇧🇦🐐🐊 @operskapevacica So impressed with Novak's message to Roger. Intellectually, he's miles ahead of everyone. So impressed with Novak's message to Roger. Intellectually, he's miles ahead of everyone.

ash 🎯 @IwtfinaIIyfree now why are novak fans fr trying to come at RAFA to compare which of rafa and novak’s posts for roger’s retirement was better?? baby we are not competing in the same league now why are novak fans fr trying to come at RAFA to compare which of rafa and novak’s posts for roger’s retirement was better?? baby we are not competing in the same league 😭

arinahh @arinahh4 Novak posted only photos when Roger won and he was the runner up ...class! Novak posted only photos when Roger won and he was the runner up ...class!

Iva Popić @iva_popic Roger Federer,



Ladies and gentlemen,

The polite gentleman who doesn't want to repost Novak's story (Nadal's story was reposted) is another valid example of how rubbish Roger is. That's it. Roger Federer,Ladies and gentlemen,The polite gentleman who doesn't want to repost Novak's story (Nadal's story was reposted) is another valid example of how rubbish Roger is. That's it.

JBS @JBSibuyan @josemorgado



Happy retirement, @DjokerNole you have a way with words! What a wonderful message from one tennis great to another.Happy retirement, @rogerfederer ! Tennis as we know it will never be the same. @josemorgado @DjokerNole you have a way with words! What a wonderful message from one tennis great to another. Happy retirement, @rogerfederer! Tennis as we know it will never be the same.

Ryan Silverstein @Ryry916

Chances are Novak privately texted Roger since he seems like the type to keep person things a congrats on retirement message that private and intimate (I do the same thing lol). @tyseymour Idky people are so upset about this.Chances are Novak privately texted Roger since he seems like the type to keep person things a congrats on retirement message that private and intimate (I do the same thing lol). @tyseymour Idky people are so upset about this.Chances are Novak privately texted Roger since he seems like the type to keep person things a congrats on retirement message that private and intimate (I do the same thing lol).

PJSport @PJalihal @Dimonator As I expected Novak’s message to Roger was warm, well thought out and not rushed just to mark it off the checklist of things to do. @Dimonator As I expected Novak’s message to Roger was warm, well thought out and not rushed just to mark it off the checklist of things to do.

otto @pcbstan @Shapornvalov @novak_goat @rogerfederer



novak also posted his comments on a social media platform roger doesn’t even follow him on - totally insincere and immature point-scoring to the end @DjokerNole the OP chose specific pictures to imply that novak only posted his losses and nadal his wins. that is demonstrably not the case.novak also posted his comments on a social media platform roger doesn’t even follow him on - totally insincere and immature point-scoring to the end @Shapornvalov @novak_goat @rogerfederer @DjokerNole the OP chose specific pictures to imply that novak only posted his losses and nadal his wins. that is demonstrably not the case.novak also posted his comments on a social media platform roger doesn’t even follow him on - totally insincere and immature point-scoring to the end

The Happy One @kavyasastra



It is in line with his general thoughtfulness in speeches/press conferences. Always admirable. @ayshaqureshi It seems that Novak and Roger quite dislike each other. In the light of this dislike, it is creditable that Novak/his team took the time to write a well-crafted and positive message.It is in line with his general thoughtfulness in speeches/press conferences. Always admirable. @ayshaqureshi It seems that Novak and Roger quite dislike each other. In the light of this dislike, it is creditable that Novak/his team took the time to write a well-crafted and positive message.It is in line with his general thoughtfulness in speeches/press conferences. Always admirable.

Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer to team up at Laver Cup

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic will represent Team Europe at the 2022 Laver Cup.

Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer have clashed a total of 50 times in their careers, with the former having a positive head-to-head (27-23) record against the latter.

In the last tournament of his professional career, however, the Swiss will be competing alongside Djokovic as they are set to represent Team Europe at the Laver Cup. They will be joined by long-time rivals Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray, along with rising stars Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Team Europe will compete against Team World, which consists of Diego Schwartzman, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz, Alex de Minaur, Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock.

The Laver Cup will be held from September 23-25 at the O2 arena in London.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far