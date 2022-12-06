"It’s a lifestyle" - Eugenie Bouchard rocks the 'cowboy hat and boots' look, enjoys George Strait's Las Vegas concert

Eugenie Bouchard had a super fun time watching George Strait perform recently, singing alongside the rest of the crowd at the American country music singer and producer's Las Vegas concert. She also rocked her look, wearing a cowboy hat and boots for the special occasion.

Strait performed at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Friday, December 2, and Saturday, December 3. Earlier, Bouchard also posted a short clipping on social media of Strait performing one of his songs, calling him "the legend."

The Canadian tennis star later took to Instagram again to share glimpses of her cowboy look for the event and her fun time at the concert.

"It’s a lifestyle," Eugenie Bouchard wrote.

Fellow WTA star and American No. 1 Jessica Pegula had a hilarious reaction to Bouchard's post, suggesting that the Canadian would be in Amarillo, Texas, the next morning.

"Amarillo by morning," Pegula wrote.

Bouchard seems to be thoroughly enjoying the off-season. She also attended Billy Joel's concert at Madison Square Garden during Thanksgiving week in New York City, after vacationing in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

On Monday, she also had a fun time at the NFL game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Eugenie Bouchard hard at work in pre-season training ahead of the 2023 tennis season

WTA Guadalajara Open Akron 2022 - Day 3

Eugenie Bouchard has also begun her preparations for the 2023 tennis season, posting a picture of her first pre-season practice session last week. Bouchard ended her 2022 season at the Dow Tennis Classic in early November and played just 15 tour-level singles matches all season. After a 17-month-long layoff from the WTA tour, Bouchard returned to action at the Vancouver Open in August this year.

After dropping outside the rankings places at one stage, the 28-year-old returned to the top 350 at the end of the season. Her run to the Chennai Open quarterfinals in September played a big role in the same. It will be crucial for the former World No. 5 to jump further up the rankings come 2023 if she is to regularly feature in the main draws of the Grand Slams as well as other big tournaments on tour.

Bouchard's last final on the WTA tour came at the Abierto Zapopan Open in Guadalajara, back in March 2021, shortly before her long layoff.

