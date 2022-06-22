"It's like an all-star weekend, but with intensity" - Roger Federer announces Vancouver and Berlin as Laver Cup's next two venues

While Roger Federer will make his much-awaited comeback at the Laver Cup in London later this year, the host cities for the next two editions of the three-day weekend tournament have been announced.

Federer, one of the founders of the tournament, stated that the event was like an "all-star weekend" with intensity.

"It's like an All-Star weekend, but with intensity, Because once a tennis player shows up, he always wants to win," Roger Federer said.

Vancouver will host the sixth edition of the tournament in 2023 while the Laver Cup will then return to Europe to be hosted by Berlin in 2024.

Laver Cup @LaverCup

speaks about the Laver Cup as preparations heat up for the 5th competition in London.



Full video here: "An all-star weekend but with intensity.” @rogerfederer speaks about the Laver Cup as preparations heat up for the 5th competition in London.Full video here: youtu.be/4B3Xr94lDz0 "An all-star weekend but with intensity.” @rogerfederer speaks about the Laver Cup as preparations heat up for the 5th competition in London.Full video here: youtu.be/4B3Xr94lDz0 https://t.co/hpOHjsGtSK

Tony Godsick, president of Federer's management company TEAM8, stated that announcing the venues for the next two editions was important as it gives everyone involved time to plan ahead.

"Being able to announce the next two venues was very important for us," Godsick said. "It gives everyone some lead time, gets the cities excited and lets players, sponsors and other partners know where we are going to be. It is very exciting, and I feel like Vancouver and Berlin are two amazing cities."

The idea was always to move the Laver Cup around to places that don't see much tennis: Roger Federer

Team Europe hold aloft the Laver Cup at the inaugural edition in 2017

In an interaction with Forbes.com, Roger Federer revealed that the idea was to move the Laver Cup around and take it to places that don't get to see much tennis.

"The idea was always to move the Laver Cup around a little bit in the beginning. Obviously, these things can always change depending on the state of the game or what the decision is of the owners and organizers, but the idea was initially to bring it to places that don't see much tennis," Roger Federer said.

The Laver Cup, organised by the Swiss maestro's TEAM8 agency, began in 2017 with the inaugural edition hosted in Prague. The second edition moved to Chicago while the tournament returned to Europe for its third chapter, with Geneva playing host in 2019.

Following a COVID-induced postponement, the 2020 edition was held a year later in Boston.

Federer asserted, via the Laver Cup's YouTube channel, that it was a great idea to move venues to experinece a "different type of crowd."

"And I think we were able to do that in Prague, maybe Geneva as well. London obviously knows it, but Chicago and Boston don't really see it that often. And now we have Vancouver and Berlin coming. So, I think it's a great idea to bring it there and also experience a different type of crowd," Federer said.

Team Europe, captained by Bjorn Borg, have defeated John McEnroe-led Team World in every single edition of the tournament played thus far.

The players representing Team Europe in the 2021 edition of the tournament included Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, Andrey Rublev, Matteo Berrettini and Casper Ruud.

Team World comprised of Felix-Auger Aliassime, Denis Shapovalov, Diego Schwartzman, Reilly Opelka, John Isner, and Nick Kyrgios.

This year's edition is scheduled to be played from September 23 to 25, with Federer and Rafael Nadal representing Team Europe.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far