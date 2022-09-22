"It's like the cliff, it's like nothing left after" - Roger Federer opens up on his emotions ahead of retirement

Roger Federer enters the 2022 Laver Cup with the spotlight firmly on him, given his recent retirement announcement. The Swiss legend has been especially reflective in his media interactions at the tournament.

Speaking to Sky Sports in one such interview, Federer described the experience of his final tournament as "surreal." He drew an allegorical parallel, saying that the moment felt like being on a cliffside — with nothing left after. The 41-year-old, however, was quick to add that it was the way he envisioned his retirement all along.

"Feels almost a little bit surreal to be honest. To all of a sudden be here, because right now, I feel I'm gearing up for my tournament. I'm doing the press like I know I do," he said, adding, "Everybody's in a good mood, I'm practicing. But it's like the cliff, you know, it's like nothing left after and it's okay. That's how I wanted to be."

"I'm actually been quite surprised how good I'm hitting the ball" - Roger Federer ahead of Laver Cup

Roger Federer alongside Rafael Nadal during a practice session ahead of the 2022 Laver Cup.

Roger Federer was also spotted hitting the practice courts alongside fellow Team Europe members — including long-time friend and on-court rival Rafael Nadal — ahead of the Laver Cup.

Speaking about his preparedness heading into the tournament in the same interview, the 41-year-old said he was surprised by how well he had been hitting the ball. He, however, virtually ruled out playing a singles match.

"I'm actually been quite surprised how good I'm hitting the ball. The last few days, I think it should be good enough for a doubles to be honest," he said.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion added that having not practiced for three months, the stress would be too much for his body, and was not willing to put his body at risk.

"But for the singles, honestly, I haven't trained at all the last three months. They would just be too much to ask for for the body and I am not willing to put all the risk on the line for that," he explained.

The Laver Cup gets underway on September 23, with Federer and Nadal set to take on Frances Taifoe and Jack Sock in the doubles rubber on the opening day.

This won't be the first time they will partner with each other. They have united before, in the inaugural edition of the Laver Cup in 2017, where they beat Sam Querry and Jack Sock 6-4, 1-6, 10-5.

