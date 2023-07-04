"It's not like it was Federer or Djokovic" - Elena Rybakina downplays presence of WTA 'Big-3' with her, Iga Swiatek, and Aryna Sabalenka

Kazakh tennis player Elena Rybakina recently opened up about the so-called 'Big 3' of women's tennis - an informal grouping comprising herself, Iga Swiatek, and Aryna Sabalenka.

During a post-match press conference at Wimbledon, she stressed that it is too soon to crown a new leading trio in women's tennis.

After a challenging three-set match against Shelby Rogers, Rybakina held a press conference where she reflected on her performance and addressed the topic of the emerging 'Big 3'.

Despite her impressive form and rise to prominence alongside Swiatek and Sabalenka, Rybakina was quick to downplay the notion.

"Well, I hear that only on the press conferences. I don't follow so much on the Internet," she started. "I think just from the past results, people are saying that. There is still a lot of good players. I think it's too early to say anything about just three players because it's not like it was Roger or Djokovic. It's still too far. That's why I don't really focus on that. Yeah, anyone still can beat anyone."

This year has been successful but also fraught with ups and downs for Elena Rybakina. She mentioned her struggles with illness in Paris and ongoing physical challenges, but remains optimistic about her form and future performances.

"Physically, I'm feeling good," she stated. "Of course, maybe I'm missing a bit some things here and there because we didn't put enough hours or maybe the hours we wanted to do. But overall I feel good."

Even though she recognises the challenges of being in the spotlight, Elena Rybakina is learning to cope with increasing pressure and expectations.

"It looks like, but not really," she replied when asked about her calm demeanor. "In my first game of the match with a double-fault. This is unusual for me. I think, as I said, it's just a new chapter for me, and accepting the challenges."

Elena Rybakina stages impressive comeback to secure second-round spot at Wimbledon

Elena Rybakina plays a forehand at Wimbledon 2023

Elena Rybakina, the reigning Wimbledon champion, faced a formidable challenge in her opening match at the 2023 Wimbledon Championship. Despite a shaky start, she managed to hold her nerve and advance to the second round after overcoming Shelby Rogers in a three-set thriller.

The victory did not come easily for the Kazakhstani champion. After falling behind in the first set 4-6, she made a dramatic recovery, securing the next two sets, 6-1 and 6-2, respectively. This marked Elena Rybakina's third successive year advancing to Wimbledon's second round.

Known for her unwavering determination, Elena Rybakina is on a mission to retain her championship crown. With one major title already under her belt, the current champion has her sights set on claiming a second.

In the past decade, only one woman has achieved back-to-back Wimbledon victories. Serena Williams clinched consecutive Wimbledon titles in 2015 and 2016, setting a high bar for Rybakina to aspire towards.

Looking ahead to her next challenge in the tournament, Elena Rybakina is set to face the winner of the impending first-round match between seasoned player Alize Cornet and lucky loser Nao Hibino.

Despite the pressure of defending her title, the young Kazakhstan player shows no signs of slowing down as she navigates her way through Wimbledon 2023.

