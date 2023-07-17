"It's a loooooong way" - Boris Becker weighs in on Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz's potential to become the GOAT

Tennis legend Boris Becker has weighed in on 2023 Wimbledon Champion Carlos Alcaraz's potential to become the GOAT (Greatest of all time).

Alcaraz delivered a show-stopping performance to defeat seven-time champion Novak Djokovic in a five-set epic to win his first Wimbledon title and second Grand Slam overall.

The 20-year-old's exceptional performance prevented the Serb from equalling Margaret Court's record for the most Grand Slam singles titles (24) and Roger Federer's record of eight Wimbledon titles.

Soon after the final, six-time Grand Slam champion Boris Becker hosted a Q&A session on his Instagram account, during which a user asked if Carlos Alcaraz could become the GOAT.

Becker responded by saying the Spaniard has a long way to go.

"Look, Nole became to most successful player of all time winning Roland Garros! It's a loooooong way for Carlos...," he wrote.

"It's a dream come true for me, being a Wimbledon champion" - Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz spoke at a press conference following his title win at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, saying that winning the grasscourt Major was a "dream come true."

"Well, feels great. It's a dream come true for me, being a Wimbledon champion, something that I really wanted," he said. "Honestly, I didn't expect to get it really soon. Yeah, it's time to enjoy and share everything, all my feelings. Yeah, as I said, it's a dream."

Speaking about defeating seven-time Wimbledon winner Novak Djokovic in the final, the Spaniard said:

"Well, I did it for myself, not for tennis generation, honestly. It was great," Alcaraz said. "Beating Novak at his best, in this stage, making history, being the guy to beat him after 10 years unbeaten on that court, is amazing for me."

"It's something that I will never forget, that's for sure. As I said, it's great for the new generation, as well, I think to see me beating him and making them think that they are capable to do it, as well," he added.

With this victory, Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest player in the Open Era to win the men's singles titles at Wimbledon and the US Open. The Spaniard won the title at Flushing Meadows last year.

Interestingly, he is also the third-youngest player in the Open Era to win the grasscourt Major, and the second player to defeat Novak Djokovic in a five-set Grand Slam final.