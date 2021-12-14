"It's not about money, it's not about fame; it's about winning" - Former coach on Iga Swiatek's greatest asset

Iga Swiatek's former coach, Piotr Sierzputowski, has regarded Swiatek's appetite for winning as her best attribute.

The pair split-up at the beginning of this month after a five-year long partnership that oversaw Swiatek winning the 2020 Roland Garros in emphatic fashion. Iga Swiatek wrote that the decision was mutual and amicable, and Sierzputowski agreed with that during the interview as well.

Iga Świątek @iga_swiatek Okres przygotowawczy trwa i jestem w pełnej pracy, ale dziś przychodzę do Was z ważną informacją. ⤵️ Okres przygotowawczy trwa i jestem w pełnej pracy, ale dziś przychodzę do Was z ważną informacją. ⤵️ https://t.co/rR8wq9cHKv

He stated that Swiatek conveyed the information to him in a very professional manner, and there were no hard feelings between the two of them at the end.

"At the meeting with Iga and the staff, she told me what decision she had made. In my opinion, she led this conversation very well," Sierzputowski said during an exclusive interview with Polish magazine WP Sportowe Fakty. "The fact that she was able to take it upon herself proves her professionalism and respect for me."

The 29-year-old discussed Iga Swiatek and the journey they shared together at length. When asked about what he considered Iga's greatest asset, Sierzputowski talked about her desire to win and how she always tries to better herself in training.

"The desire to win is her greatest motivation. It's not about money, it's not about fame. It's about winning."

It is this attitude that will come in handy for the World No.9 in the future, according to him. Sierzputowski also believes Iga Swiatek has all it takes to reach the No.1 ranking in women's tennis.

"I think she has potential for that [being World No.1]. In two or three years, she can dominate," Sierzputowski said. "In my opinion, the first place in the WTA ranking is within her reach."

"Iga Swiatek is taught to be diligent" - Piotr Sierzputowski

Iga Swiatek always gave her best in every training session, according to former coach Piotr Sierzputowsi

Piotr Sierzputowski was also quick to dismiss rumors that one of the contributing factors that led to the breakup was Iga Swiatek's poor attitude in training. He explained that there were never days where he felt Swiatek gave less than her 100% and the accusations of her not training well were untrue.

"When something was planned, she always did it from start to finish. It has never been the case that she did not give her 100% during training," Sierzputowski said. "Iga is taught to be diligent. Nobody can accuse her of not working."

He expanded on the actual reasons for their partnership to end, stating that it was only because their visions differed after years together. Sierzputowski added that their relationship had reached its natural end.

"It is important to what extent the player can trust the coach. In our case, this trust was lacking on both sides" he said. "It was one of the elements of burnout that I am talking about. We came to the point where it was difficult for us to develop together, we stopped."

Iga Swiatek began working with Sierzputowski in 2016 when she was just 15 years of age.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Anantaajith Ra