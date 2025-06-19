"It's so painful to hear the rubbish" - Fans in disbelief over Carlos Alcaraz's name pronunciation being debated by former tennis pro at Queen's Club

Carlos Alcaraz is currently vying for the 2025 HSBC Championships title. The Spaniard got his campaign at the ATP 500 grasscourt event to a winning start, registering a straight-set win over Adam Walton in the first round. However, during the match, commentator Andrew Castle bizarrely suggested having a debate over the pronunciation of the five-time Major champion's name. This sparked backlash from several fans.

Castle, a British former World No. 80 in singles and 45 in doubles, was commentating on Alcaraz's first-round match against Walton for the BBC. Here, the 61-year-old reportedly asked co-commentator Annabel Croft:

"Do you want to do the Alcaraz or ALCARATH debate?"

Irked by Castle's commentary about ATP No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz, many tennis fans made their feelings clear about the former pro.

"Andrew Castle on commentary just now on the pronunciation of Alcaraz: "Do you want to do the Alcaraz or ALCARATH debate?" You could maybe just pronounce it the way it's supposed to be pronounced?" one fan wrote.

"Andrew Castle is a joke - he even wanted to debate it whilst the match was going on 🙄 Here's an idea, Andrew - ask Carlos (again!!), and stick to what he says. Until then, believe Annabel," commented another.

"My heart sinks when I see/hear that he’s commentating. It’s so painful to hear the rubbish he spouts, thank goodness for the mute button," another fan chimed in.

"ALCARATH never! Andrew Castle should be pensioned off. Can’t stand his constant drivel," stated one fan.

"Better to have the useless or incompetent debate about Andrew Castle’s commentary," another added.

"Not this hag again with the same s**t from last year, what debate!!!," weighed in yet another fan, referring to Castle's rant about the pronunciation of the Spaniard's name at last year's edition of the tournament at London's Queen's Club.

Castle faced flak from fans last year as well for repeatedly mispronouncing Alcaraz's name while commentating on the Spaniard's matches at the Queen's Club.

Meanwhile, Alcaraz himself would probably be unbothered about how commentators say his name, with his focus beingly firmly on his next challenge at the 2025 HSBC Championships.

Carlos Alcaraz to lock horns against compatriot Jaume Munar for a place in quarterfinals of HSBC Championships 2025

Carlos Alcaraz during a practice session at the 2025 HSBC Championships at London's Queen's Club (Source: Getty)

Jaume Munar awaits Carlos Alcaraz in the last 16 of the 2025 HSBC Championships. The Spaniards have so far clashed against each other on three occasions on the ATP Tour, with Alcaraz leading their head-to-head 2-1.

Their maiden encounter came in the semifinals of the 2021 Andalucia Open, which Munar sealed in straight sets. However, their next two meetings, both in 2022, went Alcaraz's way. The first of those came in the last 32 of the Rio Open, where the ATP No. 2 registered a comeback victory. The second, a last 16 clash at the Barcelona Open, saw Alcaraz storm to a 6-3, 6-3 victory.

The winner of the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Jaume Munar at The Queen's Club will go on to face either Reilly Opelka or Arthur Rinderknech in the quarterfinals.

