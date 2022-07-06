"It's not the same when you play against him in training than doing it in an official match and in a tournament like Wimbledon" - Jannik Sinner after SW19 QF loss to Novak Djokovic

Jannik Sinner has said there's a world of difference between facing Novak Djokovic in training and playing him in front of a packed crowd at Wimbledon, following his defeat to the Serb in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Sinner, 20, started slowly on his Centre Court debut, falling 4-1 behind but took a stranglehold of the match by going two-sets-to-love up. However, with the Italian fading in the last three sets, Djokovic drew on his vast experience, dropping only eight games to reach his 11th Wimbledon quarterfinal.

The 10th seeded Sinner is widely regarded as one of the best young players in the game at the moment. He likened his game to Djokovic's, having practiced with the Serb at Wimbledon to learn the nuances of grasscourt play. However, Sinner added that playing Djokovic in a competitive match at SW19 was a whole new experience.

"I think we have a similar style of tennis. In the first days of competition, we were practicing together on the grass, and you always learn things from him," said Sinner in his press conference. "It's not the same when you play against him in a match of training than doing it in an official match and in a tournament like Wimbledon. You play in front of a lot of people, and that's special".

"I know I have a lot to improve" - Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner Day Nine: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Jannik Sinner has had a Wimbledon campaign to be proud of. Winless on grass before the tournament, the 20-year-old won four matches and moved to within a set of dethroning defending champion Novak Djokovic before eventually falling short.

Despite his five-set defeat to Djokovic, Sinner chose to dwell on the positives, reflecting that he likes to challenge himself against the best players. Acknowledging that he's far from a finished product, especially on grass, Sinner was happy to show a good level against the six-time Wimbledon champion.

"Playing against players like Djokovic is great, because I'm a person who likes to challenge myself and likes to compete against the greatest," said the Italian. "I train every day to play matches of this calibre. I know I still have a lot to improve, but I think I can be happy after the tournament I've done. I showed a good level of tennis."

Djokovic will take on Cameron Norrie on Thursday for a place in his eighth Wimbledon final. Sinner, meanwhile, will look to rest at home before turning his attention to the North American hardcourt swing.

