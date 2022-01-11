"It's positive Novak Djokovic's not in detention anymore, but there are still questions that need to be answered" - Andy Murray on Serb's visa controversy

Andy Murray recently provided his thoughts on Novak Djokovic's visa controversy. Murray believes it is "positive" that the Serb won in court and is free from detention. However, the Scot reckons Djokovic still has some questions to answer concerning his positive COVID-19 test in December.

The World No. 1 was detained for nine hours at Melbourne Airport when he touched down last Wednesday. The Australian Border Force deemed that he did not have sufficient evidence to back his medical exemption, which is why his visa was canceled.

The Serb was later sent to a detention facility for five days. Djokovic, who challenged the cancelation of his visa in court, won a hearing on Monday, after which he was freed from detention.

Speaking to the media after beating Viktor Durasovic at the Sydney International, Andy Murray asserted that Djokovic winning his court case was good news.

"I mean, obviously, you know, it's positive that he's not in detention anymore," Andy Murray said. "You know, obviously he won in court, so, you know, that's a positive thing for him. Hopefully will be able to concentrate on the tennis now."

In the documents submitted by Djokovic and his legal counsel, it was revealed that the Serb had tested positive for COVID-19 on 16 December. But the Serb was surprisingly spotted at a few public events that day and over the next couple of days.

Fans have since called on the World No. 1 to shed more light on his positive test and his movements during what was supposed to be a period of isolation.

Murray, too, believes the Serb owes the tennis community an explanation.

"You know, I think there are still a few questions that need to be answered around, you know, the isolation and stuff, which I'm sure we'll hear from him in the next few days, but yeah, I mean, I'm obviously here to try and play and win tournaments," Murray added.

In the same breath, the three-time Slam champion lamented the attention given to Djokovic. Murray said he would have preferred to speak about his win over Durasovic, his first in over three years in Australia, than about the Serb's situation.

The five-time Australian Open runner-up reiterated that he was pleased Djokovic won the court case but added that he would only give a "definitive opinion" on the situation once the Serb divulged all the facts.

"You know, like I said, it's the first match that I have played here or won here in over three years, and, yeah, this is where the situations like this are frustrating for players because I want to come off and talk about my tennis and what's happening there, not talking about situations like that," the Scot said.

"So I'm hoping that we can move on from it now. You know, like I said, he won in court, which is good. Looks like he's going to be able to play and compete in the Australian Open, which, you know, we do want the best players there, but like I said, I think there is still a few questions to be answered," Murray added. "Until that happens, tough to give a definitive opinion on everything. But like I said, positive that he's out and practicing."

"It's up to the press to ask about that, and for Novak Djokovic to clarify" - Andy Murray

During his presser, Andy Murray stressed that it was the job of journalists to press Novak Djokovic for more details on the situation. He also reckons it is imperative for the Serb to "clarify" his position.

"Yeah, no, I'm sure he will. I'm sure you guys, it's up to obviously the press and stuff to ask about that, and obviously, you know, for Novak to clarify," Andy Murray said. "So, yeah, let's wait to see what he says on that."

