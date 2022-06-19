"It’s pretty wild to have a perfect player and not have Roger Federer’s forehand in here" - Tennis fans react to Mark Woodforde forming his perfect tennis player

Tennis fans on social media were left stunned at Roger Federer not being named in Mark Woodforde's 'perfect player' for most categories, particularly the forehand. Woodforde did name the Swiss maestro as an honorable mention for the serve, while picking Pete Sampras.

While the Aussie picked Rafael Nadal in two categories - mental toughness and return of serve - many fans could not come to terms with not seeing either Nadal or Federer, or both, picked for the forehand. Meanwhile, some believed the Swiss player to be the most perfect player in all categories.

"It’s pretty wild to have a perfect player and NOT have Federer’s forehand in here. Or ANY attributes for Federer here for that matter," one fan wrote on Twitter.

The Australian picked Andre Agassi as the player with the best forehand he has seen.

"Any Forehand other than Rafael Nadal or Roger Federer is just wrong answer. They have the two greatest Forehand ever existed and can hit winners from any part of the court," wrote another fan.

Woodforde included other Big 4 members Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray while forming his perfect tennis player. While the doubles legend believes Djokovic is one of the players with an unmatched backhand, he feels Nadal, Djokovic, and Murray are equally brilliant on the return of serve.

"If Roger Federer is not in any of them, the tennis player cannot be good (translated)," another fan vented.

Meanwhile, Andy Roddick jokingly opposed the fact that Woodforde got multiple picks for each category.

Completing his perfect player, Woodforde selected legends Martina Navratilova and John McEnroe as the best net players he has seen, and Todd Woodbridge for the best smash.

Patrick Mouratoglou explains the prowess of Roger Federer's backhand slice

Day Nine: The Championships - Wimbledon 2021

Renowned tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou recently spoke about one of the finest aspects of Roger Federer's game: the backhand slice.

"Roger was doing this unbelievable. All the time. He was hitting it here, so the players had to come in. There was no other option. The players were in the worst possible position on the tennis court. What do they do?" Mouratoglou said in a post on social media.

Mouratoglou pointed out that the 20-time Grand Slam champion used the backhand slice not just as a defensive shot, but also as an attacking option. He usually pushes opponents into very defensive positions on the court with that particular shot.

The Swiss legend is currently on the comeback trail, undergoing rehab and training for an expected return to the court at the Laver Cup in September and the Swiss Indoors in Basel the following month.

